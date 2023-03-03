Nearly half of UK drivers delay vehicle repairs due to rising cost-of-living, survey finds

Nearly half of the people (49 per cent) have put off vehicle repairs due to rising living costs , a survey has found.

More than a third, 39 per cent are concerned their car will break down due to neglect while 56 per cent are concerned about how they would be able to afford any repairs, the research by Censuswide among more than 2,100 people whose household owns a vehicle found.

More than half (54 per cent) of motorists also said they had started trying to use their vehicle less to save money, according to the survey in February for Nationwide Building Society ’s FlexPlus account.

Small levels of maintenance, such as topping up oil and checking tyre depths will save you bigger bills

Motoring journalist Vicki Butler-Henderson

James Broome, head of current accounts at Nationwide Building Society, said: “Keeping on top of car maintenance is a key step to avoiding the nasty surprise of a large one-off expense.

“Also, having a reliable breakdown cover in place will mean that you won’t be left stranded.”

Motoring journalist Vicki Butler-Henderson said: “Small levels of maintenance, such as toppingâ€¯up oil and checking tyre depths will save you bigger bills down the road.”

The UK rate of inflation meanwhile currently stands at 10.1 per cent, keeping the cost of goods on supermarket shelves high, while the Bank of England ’s Monetary Policy Committee has raised interest rates to 4 per cent.

But despite that gloomy context, more state support will be paid out to help with the cost of living crisis over the course of the month.

Here is a guide to what you can expect and who is eligible.