Millburn Students Share Environmental Ideas at the US Summit on Transformative Education

MILLBURN, NJ – On February 23, Millburn students shared their environmental ideas at the US Summit on transformative education. The participating students were the Environmental Education winners and Environmental Bees of the 2022 Millburn Ed Foundation Environmental Challenge.

Radhika Iyengar, Millburn resident and Research Scholar at Earth Institute of Columbia University, stated, “We are grateful to the Millburn Ed Foundation for running this Environmental Education Challenge every year and motivating the students to innovate, create and share 21st century learning skills.“

She described the panel as “super inspiring and an important part of the youth voices for the Summit.”

In the video above, Iyengar asks the students about the issues that they are concerned about and their recommendations. They spoke of using motor vehicles less and reducing home energy use to decrease carbon emissions. The students talked about the importance of reducing food waste, composting, not purchasing excessive food at the grocery store and planning meals ahead of time so all the food will be used. Other subjects included recycling and using energy-efficient light bulbs. They mentioned climate change, and one student recommended that making solutions easy will help to ensure that people comply.

The students also noted that incentivizing people to recycle is helpful because they sometimes need a little motivation. An example that was used was the government offering rebates to people purchasing energy-efficient vehicles.

The students emphasized that small actions add up to big actions.

The Millburn Ed Foundation Environmental Challenge Winners 2022:

K - 4 :

First Place: Adele Li, (Solo-attended)

Second Place: Emma Sun (Solo)

Third Place: Team Name - Green Bulldogs. Team Members: Shane Lim and Jed Lim

Grades: 5-8

First Place: Team Name: Environmental Enforcers. Team Members: Alex Guo, Aaryan Jain, Eshan Akula (attended)

Second Place: Suvid Bordia (Solo-attended)

Third Place: Team Name: Ecotional Damage. Team Members: Rusheel Mishra and Daniel Han

Grades 9-12:

First Place: Eshan Jain. Environment Challenge : Environmental Bees of their grade

Environmental Bees of their Grades:

Grade 1: Ella Chen

Grade 2: Mehreen Kainth

Grade 3: Neel Raj Tandon (attended)

Grade 4: Asmi Haldar

Grade 5: Matthew Chen, Veda Bindal

Grade 6: Jason Jun (attended)

Grade 7: Anvi Anand and Shriya Iyer (attended)

Grade 8: Vidya Bindal

Iyengar thanked the students for caring about the environment, thinking about ways to solve issues and spreading the word.

Click HERE to see the agenda of the program.