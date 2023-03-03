Open in App
Millburn, NJ
See more from this location?
TAPinto.net

Millburn Students Share Environmental Ideas at the US Summit on Transformative Education

By Elise Phillips Margulis,

5 days ago

MILLBURN, NJ – On February 23, Millburn students shared their environmental ideas at the US Summit on transformative education. The participating students were the Environmental Education winners and Environmental Bees of the 2022 Millburn Ed Foundation Environmental Challenge.

Radhika Iyengar, Millburn resident and Research Scholar at Earth Institute of Columbia University, stated, “We are grateful to the Millburn Ed Foundation for running this Environmental Education Challenge every year and motivating the students to innovate, create and share 21st century learning skills.“

She described the panel as “super inspiring and an important part of the youth voices for the Summit.”

In the video above, Iyengar asks the students about the issues that they are concerned about and their recommendations. They spoke of using motor vehicles less and reducing home energy use to decrease carbon emissions. The students talked about the importance of reducing food waste, composting, not purchasing excessive food at the grocery store and planning meals ahead of time so all the food will be used. Other subjects included recycling and using energy-efficient light bulbs. They mentioned climate change, and one student recommended that making solutions easy will help to ensure that people comply.

The students also noted that incentivizing people to recycle is helpful because they sometimes need a little motivation. An example that was used was the government offering rebates to people purchasing energy-efficient vehicles.

The students emphasized that small actions add up to big actions.

The Millburn Ed Foundation Environmental Challenge Winners 2022:

Environmental Challenge Winners:

K - 4 :

First Place: Adele Li, (Solo-attended)
Second Place: Emma Sun (Solo)
Third Place: Team Name - Green Bulldogs. Team Members: Shane Lim and Jed Lim

Grades: 5-8

First Place: Team Name: Environmental Enforcers. Team Members: Alex Guo, Aaryan Jain, Eshan Akula (attended)
Second Place: Suvid Bordia (Solo-attended)
Third Place: Team Name: Ecotional Damage. Team Members: Rusheel Mishra and Daniel Han

Grades 9-12:

First Place: Eshan Jain. Environment Challenge : Environmental Bees of their grade

Environmental Bees of their Grades:

Grade 1: Ella Chen
Grade 2: Mehreen Kainth
Grade 3: Neel Raj Tandon (attended)
Grade 4: Asmi Haldar
Grade 5: Matthew Chen, Veda Bindal
Grade 6: Jason Jun (attended)
Grade 7: Anvi Anand and Shriya Iyer (attended)
Grade 8: Vidya Bindal

Iyengar thanked the students for caring about the environment, thinking about ways to solve issues and spreading the word.

Click HERE to see the agenda of the program.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Millburn, NJ newsLocal Millburn, NJ
Public Info Session on Par 3 Replacement Leaves Residents Conflicted
Millburn, NJ5 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Superintendent Jonathan Ponds to Give Reflections on Montclair's Education Tonight
Montclair, NJ9 hours ago
Environmental Consultant Speaks to Town Council About Waste Collection Options
West Orange, NJ20 hours ago
Colon Cancer: Nutrition & Prevention - Free Education Session
Roselle Park, NJ23 hours ago
East Brunswick Public Library: Mayor Cohen Clears the Air About Unfounded Asbestos Concerns
East Brunswick, NJ1 day ago
Barnes & Noble Comes to Union
Union, NJ4 hours ago
Plainfield Resident Makes Dean's List at Tufts University
Medford, MA1 hour ago
Help Wanted: City of Bayonne Seeks Summer Staff
Bayonne, NJ1 hour ago
Benjamin Franklin Middle School Library Gets a Makeover
Ridgewood, NJ9 hours ago
Filmmaker to Introduce Award-Winning Butterfly Documentary
New Providence, NJ9 hours ago
Doylestown Resident Recognized for Going Above and Beyond With Local Park
Doylestown, PA3 hours ago
New Intermediate School Principal, Special Education Supervisor Appointed in Westfield
Westfield, NJ5 hours ago
Kenilworth Senior Citizen Calendar for March
Kenilworth, NJ13 hours ago
Innovative Biotechnology Company Set to Call Jersey City Home
Jersey City, NJ1 hour ago
Asbury Park Salvation Army Corps provides local youth with free music lessons
Asbury Park, NJ11 hours ago
Registration for Jersey City Summer Camp to Open March 20
Jersey City, NJ1 hour ago
Cranford Schools Strategic Planning Set to Begin, Superintendent Seeks Community Input
Cranford, NJ2 days ago
Why I Ride - Alyssa Hammer
Berkeley Heights, NJ12 hours ago
Denville Students Raise Money for St. Jude’s
Denville, NJ10 hours ago
Hawthorne Board of Education Approves Preliminary Budget Increase
Hawthorne, NJ1 day ago
Ridgewood LEAP offering Chef Training for April
Ridgewood, NJ8 hours ago
Engineer Presents Traffic Counts in Hearings for 266 Rental Apts. and Townhouses by 287
Montville, NJ1 day ago
Wood-Ridge and Hasbrouck Heights Schools May Get Additional State Aid
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ1 day ago
Kenilworth Fire Department and Rescue Squad Highlight Female EMT’s & Firefighters on International Women’s Day
Kenilworth, NJ6 hours ago
Happy Birthday Phillipsburg
Phillipsburg, NJ4 hours ago
Sayegh Honors Al Mazaq Restaurant and Bakery Owners on International Women's Day
Paterson, NJ8 hours ago
Westfield’s Breakfast with the Bands Serves Up Flapjacks, Fun for a Cause
Westfield, NJ10 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy