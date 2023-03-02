First Annual Holmdel Township Ramadan Iftar

HOLMDEL, NJ: The Holmdel Heritage Committee is encouraging Holmdel residents to attend the 2023 Ramadan-Iftar event, sponsored by the Muslim Business and Residents of Holmdel. All Holmdel residents are welcome to join in this event celebrating culture and community! Please fill the form found in this link to receive tickets, instructions, and up-to-date information regarding this event.

In celebration of the month of Ramadan, local Muslim Business Owners and Residents invite you to a feast held on: Thursday, April 13, 2023, 7:00 pm, at the Holmdel Community Center (Senior Center).

Come join the festivities with local Holmdel residents and Township Committee members, the Holmdel Police Chief and other respected leaders of our community and meet your neighbors who celebrate Ramadan by fasting and giving charity during this month.

We will start the evening by breaking our fast on Dates and Milk at sunset approximately 7:34 pm. A dinner feast will be served with traditional Middle Eastern dishes and desserts. A hennah artist will draw intricate designs and there will be face painting and activities for the kids.

Enjoy a traditional Ramadan celebration as we spend time with our neighbors and leaders in the community.

The evening will be a fun evening for the whole family. Make sure you reserve your spot as seats are limited due to the venue. We kindly request that only Holmdel residents attend due to limited space. This event is first come first serve.

For more information, please contact holmdel.ramadan@gmail.com.

