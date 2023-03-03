Camila Alves McConaughey says she was on the Lufthansa flight that hit severe turbulence and plunged 4,000 feet: 'Everything was flying everywhere'

Matthew McConaughey's wife was on the Lufthansa flight that plunged 4,000 feet. David Livingston/Getty Images and Boris Roessler/picture alliance via Getty Images

Matthew McConaughey's wife Camila Alves McConaughey was on a flight to Frankfurt that plunged 4,000 feet.

She wrote in an Instagram post that "everything was flying everywhere."

The flight went through 90 minutes of severe turbulence, and was forced to land in Washington, D.C..

Matthew McConaughey's wife Camila Alves McConaughey was on the Lufthansa flight from Austin to Frankfurt that dove into a freefall mid-flight.

Alves McConaughey shared her experience being caught in severe turbulence via an Instagram post on Thursday. She posted a short clip of the cabin aisle, showing bread rolls, napkins, and cutlery strewn on the floor.

"On Flight last night, plane dropped almost 4000 feet, 7 people went to the hospital, Everything was flying everywhere. To respect the privacy of those around me that's all I am showing but the plane was a CHAOS," Alves McConaughey wrote on Instagram.

The model and founder of the lifestyle website "Woman of Today" said that she ended up checking into a Marriot hotel in Washington, D.C., for the night.

Flight 469 took off from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas at about 5 p.m. CST, according to flight tracker FlightRadar24.

In a statement to Insider's Matthew Loh , a Lufthansa spokesperson said the plane was hit by "brief severe turbulence" around 90 minutes after it took off from Austin. An unnamed passenger told NBC Washington that the pilot made an announcement after the sudden plunge, saying the plane had dropped about 4,000 feet.

The Lufthansa flight was forced to divert to Dulles International Airport. The plane landed in Washington, D.C., at around 9:10 p.m. EST, the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority told Insider.

Seven people were injured and sent to hospital, reported CNN, citing a statement from Michael Cabbage, a spokesman for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority.

An unnamed passenger told The Washington Post that food and people "went flying into the air, hitting and even damaging the ceiling of the plane," when the flight went into freefall.

Another passenger, Samantha Pinto, a University of Texas student, told The Post that she saw a baby fly right out of its bassinet.

Alves McConaughey's representatives declined to comment further on the matter, and directed Insider to her post on Instagram.