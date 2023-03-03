Open Door boys basketball survives overtime 59-55 thriller in state quarterfinals

It took extra time and an all hands on deck defensive approach against an opposing offensive showcase, but No. 3 Open Door boys basketball was able to survive a ferocious upset bid to claim a quarterfinals win Thursday, March 2, in the 2022-23 1A Boys Basketball State Championships at Baker High School.

The Huskies outlasted No. 11 Union 59-55, who made it difficult in a back-and-forth contest with eight ties and six lead changes. For the Bobcats the star was junior forward Tee Ledbetter, who had a double-double with 38 points and 10 rebounds in the loss. But it was his split pair of free throws that gave Open Door a chance to take back the lead in overtime.

For the Huskies, senior Isaac Van Vleet had a team-high 19 points, 11 rebounds and 6 assists; senior Jason Kovalchuk scored 15 points (7-10 FG%); and junior Preston Tompkins added 10 points and 3 assists.

The Huskies fell behind early 15-8 after a 7-0 run in the final two minutes of the first quarter by Union. In the second Open Door began to find more shots in the halfcourt, and closed it to just a two-point deficit after a buzzer-beating three from Tompkins.

Out of the break the Huskies retook the lead on post score from junior center Owen Pollard and a layup by Kovalchuk. Later Van Vleet scored a layup to make it 39-39 headed into the fourth quarter.

Down the stretch of regulation the Huskies held a tenuous 47-43 lead with 2:32 on the clock. But the game was destined for overtime after a Ledbetter three-point make and his free throw tied it at 47-47.

That is when the veteran leadership of Open Door shined. This group of seniors have played together since the 5th grade, and have a chemistry that allows for smart plays in crunch time. And it was needed as both teams found the shooting stroke down the stretch. Ledbetter had seven of his team’s eight points, minus only a free throw make by junior guard Trae Frank.

Meanwhile Kovalchuk had a trio of layups in the overtime period, and Van Vleet fought his way to a trio of free throw makes after the Huskies had struggled all night at the line (5-15, 33.3% FT).