NFL scouting combine Friday schedule: Draft prospects to watch, TV and streaming info
By Jim Reineking, USA TODAY,
5 days ago
Positional workouts continue at the NFL scouting combine on Friday, when the defensive backs hit the field at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Friday's workouts will include some projected first-round draft picks , including Alabama safety Brian Branch, Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez, Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr., South Carolina cornerback Cam Smith and Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon.
In all, 56 defensive backs (37 cornerbacks and 19 safeties) were selected in the 2022 NFL draft .
Here's everything you need to know for Friday's workouts:
What is the schedule for the 2023 NFL scouting combine?
Friday: Defensive backs and special teams (3 p.m. ET start time)
Saturday: Quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends (1 p.m. ET start time)
Sunday: Running backs and offensive linemen (1 p.m. ET start time)
How can I watch the NFL scouting combine?
NFL Network will air on-field workouts for all four days, with streaming options available via NFL+ and NFL.com. The combine also can be streamed on fuboTV .
Which notable players will be participating in Friday's drills?
► Brian Branch, S, Alabama: Versatile defender recorded 90 tackles (14 for loss and three sacks) and two interceptions for the Crimson Tide in 2022.
► Emmanuel Forbes, CB Mississippi State: The 2022 first-team All-SEC selection set an FBS record with six pick-sixes in his college career.
► Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon: After originally playing college football at Colorado, Gonzalez entered the transfer portal and emerged as a first-team All-Pac-12 selection for the Ducks.
► Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State: As the son of former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Joey Porter , Porter Jr. brings an NFL pedigree as well as a reputation as a defensive playmaker, earning first-team All-Big Ten and team defensive most valuable player honors.
► Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina: With a 6-foot frame, Smith brings length and impressive pass defense instincts.
► Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois: The 2022 Big Ten defensive back of the year anchored the nation's top scoring defense.
Who are the prospects invited to take part in Friday's workouts?
