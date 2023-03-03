Open in App
San Luis Obispo, CA
See more from this location?
KSBY News

Weather-related cancelations impacting vendors at Downtown SLO Farmers' Market

By Austin Herbaugh,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42SiPU_0l6BDOYR00

The Downtown San Luis Obispo Farmers' Market returned Thursday night with clear skies.

The Thursday night farmers' market has been canceled four times since November which is much more than last year, and the cancelations have impacted vendors.

The Central Coast has seen a much stormier wet season this year compared to last which has disrupted the Downtown San Luis Obispo Farmers' Market on multiple occasions.

“We do a ton of different markets, this one’s a pretty good one for us, “said Gilman Carr with Avila & Sons Farms.

More rain is generally good news for farmers, but it has been the flip side for some 100 vendors at the weekly Thursday night market.

“It hurts us with the bad weather and the cancelations, but we get by,” explained Carr.

Winter weather can also be challenging for pop-up businesses that rely on big events like this.

“When your entire business relies on one day a week, it does hit,” said Justin Chan who is the owner of Sequel Cold Brew Tea.

Stormy weather has cut into profits but as the days get longer, businesses say things are looking up.

“We’re excited to have our fans come out on a Thursday because it really does mean a lot to us-- not just from our hearts but the bottom line as well,” said Chan.

The program director for Downtown SLO says it is not an easy decision to call off the Thursday night market.

“Obviously, we had to cancel last week due to the rain which is never a fun call to make,” said Whitney Chaney.

She says that the number of weather-related cancelations is close to normal for this time of year but adds that it seems like a lot after years of drought.

“It’s been a bit more than usual. Last year, I think we did one or two, so it definitely is an uptick,” explained Chaney.

Farmers have also been working hard through wet weather to bring produce to farmers' markets across the central coast.

“They’ve been very resilient and been showing up with all the produce— and props to them because they’ve been doing a lot of hard work in those fields to bring the produce to the market.”

The downtown farmer’s market is now open until 9 p.m. as part of its summer hours.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Luis Obispo, CA newsLocal San Luis Obispo, CA
SLO residents asked to take economy vision survey
San Luis Obispo, CA1 day ago
SLO residents invited to come together for 5th Love San Luis Obispo event
San Luis Obispo, CA5 hours ago
Paving project in SLO along SR 227 on Monday may cause longer commutes
San Luis Obispo, CA5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Oceano residents should prepare for potential flooding
Oceano, CA1 hour ago
Warnings for Santa Ynez River area to go out in advance of incoming storm
Lompoc, CA3 hours ago
Morro Bay transit work begins
Morro Bay, CA2 days ago
Improvement project underway on Hwy 1 near Lompoc
Lompoc, CA2 days ago
Santa Maria City Council approves downtown housing project
Santa Maria, CA17 hours ago
Homeowners in GB now have the opportunity to modify their property
Grover Beach, CA2 days ago
Applications open for 2023 permits to sell safe and sane fireworks
Santa Maria, CA1 day ago
Car crashes into room at Pismo Beach motel
Pismo Beach, CA22 hours ago
Santa Maria-based oil company must pay $65M over oil spills
Santa Maria, CA1 day ago
California Cattlemen's Association host dinner for local cattlemen
Paso Robles, CA5 days ago
'First Fridays' return to Atascadero on Friday evening
Atascadero, CA4 days ago
Central Coast New Tech High students participate in Commodity Night
Nipomo, CA5 days ago
Free pet vax clinic to be offered for National Pet Vaccination Month
Atascadero, CA1 day ago
At Her Table's Women's Week to include free street festival in Atascadero
Atascadero, CA3 days ago
Volunteers and family members continue their search for Kyle Doan
San Miguel, CA3 days ago
Santa Maria to conduct Veterans Memorial Park renovation
Santa Maria, CA1 day ago
Constant rainfall impacting youth sports on Central Coast
San Luis Obispo, CA1 day ago
Vendors, artists sought for upcoming Strawberry Festival
Santa Maria, CA3 days ago
UPDATE: Man arrested following pursuit through north San Luis Obispo Co.
Paso Robles, CA21 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy