New Orleans, LA
KTNV 13 Action News

Tapes released in Alvin Kamara battery case

By Sean DeLancey,

5 days ago
13 Action News acquired surveillance video on Thursday depicting the moments following a fight at Drai's Nightclub in Feb. 2022 that led to charges against four men including New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara, now-Cincinnati Bengals corner Christopher Lammons, Darrin Young, and Percy Harris.

After the fight in a hallway outside of the club, a group of several people, including all four men facing charges, left the hotel and piled into an Escalade limousine waiting outside

Police told a grand jury that Young got in the front passenger seat and told the driver, Jordan Morrison, to get them out of the area.

"Let's go. Let's go. Let's go," Young said on the video. "Like, you gotta **** this **** right now. **** this place."

"What happened," Morrison questioned.

"Man, just come on. We gotta get out of here. Please," Young answered.

Morrison told the grand jury he complied with Young's commands to drive despite not knowing him.

In the video, some in the car described their roles in the attack that injured a Houston man named Darnell Greene.

"I was stomping the **** out of that ***** while he was on the ground," unidentified man in the back of the limo said.

"I hope that ***** had some abs. I was trying to. I was trying to," Young said minutes later while kicking the floorboards.

At one point, Young turned his attention to Kamara who was sitting behind Morrison and warned him against doing anything like what prosecutors now accuse him of doing.

"Bro. You be tripping bro. You can't be doing **** like that. All you gotta do is say hey," Young said.

"I know bro, but you know I can't," Kamara replied.

"Yeah, but you got to. You gotta figure that **** out man," Young said. "The wrong ***** catch your *** you got a god **** lawsuit there."

59 seconds later, Kamara rejoined the conversatoin.

"I connected with that ***** jaw so hard," he said.

Greene has filed a lawsuit against Kamara seeking more than $10,000,000 in damages.

All four men, including Kamara, pleaded not guilty in the criminal case against them.

In response to a request for comment, Kamara's legal team sent a one sentence statement reading: "We are looking forward to a trial and full vindication."

