NBA roundup: Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving hit 40 points in Mavs’ win

By Sportsnaut,

5 days ago

Luka Doncic amassed 42 points and 12 assists and Kyrie Irving scored 40 points to lift the host Dallas Mavericks past the Philadelphia 76ers 133-126 on Thursday.

The Mavericks improved to 2-4 with Doncic and Irving playing together.

Reggie Bullock added 15 and Christian Wood contributed 10 for the Mavericks, who had dropped five of their previous six games.

Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid returned from a one-game absence caused by left foot soreness to score 35 points and grab eight rebounds. Tyrese Maxey added 29 points. James Harden had 27 points and 13 assists.

Warriors 115, Clippers 91

Jordan Poole erupted for 22 of his game-high 34 points in the third quarter as Golden State rallied to overtake Los Angeles in San Francisco.

Playing once again without Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins, the Warriors fell behind by 12 points shortly after halftime before flipping the game in a one-sided third period.

Kawhi Leonard had a team-high 21 points and Mason Plumlee a game-high 20 rebounds to lead the Clippers, who lost their fourth game in a row.

Spurs 110, Pacers 99

Rookie Jeremy Sochan recorded his first career double-double with 22 points and 13 rebounds as San Antonio beat visiting Indiana.

Playing its first home game since Feb. 3, San Antonio won its second straight following a 16-game losing streak. Devin Vassell, Zach Collins and Devonte’ Graham each scored 18 points.

Buddy Hield scored 27 points to lead Indiana, while Chris Duarte added 18 and Myles Turner had 14. The Pacers played without All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who is listed as day-to-day with right calf tightness.

Wizards 119, Raptors 108

Kyle Kuzma scored 30 points as Washington defeated visiting Toronto.

Kristaps Porzingis added 25 points for the Wizards, who have won two in a row. Daniel Gafford had 18 points and Bradley Beal 15. Delon Wright tallied seven points and 11 assists.

O.G. Anunoby recorded 26 points for the Raptors, and Jakob Poeltl added 23 points and 13 rebounds.

