Open in App
Bergen County, NJ
See more from this location?
Daily Voice

BLUNT OBJECTS: 400 Pounds Of Weed Seized, Duo Detained In Bergen Traffic Stop

By Jerry DeMarco,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=281Wbm_0l6BBrvQ00
TOP: Wenleng Shen, BOTTOM: Wusong Jin Photo Credit: BACKGROUND: MindExpansi0n@morguefile.com/p/105243 / MUGSHOTS: BCJ

Two single, unemployed men from Queens hauling 400 pounds of pot were headed off by Bergen County prosecutor’s detectives before they could get any further, authorities said.

Wenleng Shen, 29, and Wusong Jin, 30, who live together on 159th Street in Flushing -- between Northern Boulevard and Kissena Park -- remained held in the Bergen County Jail on Friday, March 3, following their arrests two days earlier.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said detectives from his Narcotic Task Force seized the weed and detained the duo after stopping their vehicle as part of a drug investigation.

It comes just two weeks after the investigators seized more than a half-ton of pot and 50 pounds of edibles while charging five other jobless men from Queens with moving large drug shipments in and around Fort Lee.

You can legally possess up to six ounces under New Jersey’s relatively new marijuana laws. Any weight over that gets you ticketed or arrested. Major weight brings stiff fines.

Conservatively, wholesale estimates value five pounds of street herb anywhere between $7,500 and $11,000.

At that rate, the amount seized by Musella's detectives this week could fetch anywhere from $600,000 to $880,000 – of untaxed income -- if busted up and sold on the street.

The value of the weed depends on several factors, not the least of which is quality. Where it's due to be sold and in what amounts also play a role.

to follow Daily Voice Hackensack and receive free news updates.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Jersey State newsLocal New Jersey State
Offender Released After Multi-Town Pursuit Terrorizes Parents Twice In 3 Hours: Fairview PD
Fairview, NJ22 hours ago
Couple charged after over $100K in cocaine, cash seized during raid at NJ apartment
West New York, NJ1 day ago
SEEING ANYTHING? Hit-Run Near Meadowlands Sends Driver To Hospital
East Rutherford, NJ2 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
GOTCHA! Detectives Nab Homeless 'Escapee' Who Fled Paterson Police HQ After Minor Drug Bust
Paterson, NJ6 hours ago
Bergen Drug Detectives Nab Albany Driver Near GWB After Stolen Car Chase
Fort Lee, NJ5 hours ago
4½ Pounds Of Fentanyl Seized, Mexican Nationals Nabbed By DEA, Bergen Prosecutor's Detectives
Little Ferry, NJ1 day ago
DRUG BUST: $35K In Cocaine, Magazines, Firearms Seized From Hudson County Duo, Prosecutor Says
West New York, NJ1 day ago
Hastings-On-Hudson Man Illegally Had 'Arsenal' Of Weapons, Magazines Without Permit: DA
Hastings-on-hudson, NY5 hours ago
Scooter Escapee Wanted For Breaking, Entering In Roxbury: Police
Boston, MA6 hours ago
NJ Lyft Carjacker Gets 29 Years
Bloomfield, NJ1 day ago
Man Attacks, Injures Police Medic On Long Island, Cops Say
East Meadow, NY8 hours ago
Deadly Crash Update: Driver Who Fled 7-Vehicle Wreck In Holbrook Caught, Police Say
Holbrook, NY1 hour ago
Poughkeepsie Man Pleads Guilty To Murder, DA Says
Poughkeepsie, NY3 hours ago
JEWELRY HEIST: Second-Story Man With Ladder, Lookout Breaks Window At Hartgers In Wyckoff
Wyckoff, NJ1 hour ago
Drunk Driver Tries To Leave Parking Lot, Hits Curb Instead In Yorktown: Police
Yorktown, NY5 hours ago
Man, 39, fatally shot in abdomen in Manhattan building, gunman sought
Manhattan, NY7 hours ago
Police arrest suspect wanted in connection to shooting & burning deaths of 2 in Bronx
Bronx, NY22 hours ago
Boonton Police Captain Stole Personnel, IA Files From HQ, Stashed Them At Shore, In Edison: AG
Boonton, NJ4 hours ago
Former School Employee Exposed Himself To Woman In Yonkers, Police Say
Yonkers, NY5 hours ago
18-Year-Old Nabbed After Armed Robbery Of Wappinger Gas Station
Poughkeepsie, NY1 day ago
Newark Teen Slain at ‘Unauthorized’ Child Daycare
Newark, NJ1 day ago
'Persons Of Interest' Sought In Bridgeport Delivery Driver Murder
Bridgeport, CT1 hour ago
'Should Send A Message': Central Islip Man Sentenced For Dealing Cocaine
Central Islip, NY1 day ago
Bodies Found In Morris County Home Prompts Death Investigation
Roxbury Township, NJ7 hours ago
Duo Face Charges After Shooting Incident In Northern Westchester
Peekskill, NY1 day ago
WILLOWBROOK BRAWL: Boy, 16, Stabbed 14-Year-Old Member Of Rival Passaic Group, Wayne Police Say
Passaic, NJ1 day ago
Man Pushed 73-Year-Old Down Stairs, Beat Her With Candle Holder At New Hyde Park Home: Police
New Hyde Park, NY1 hour ago
ID Released For 17-Year-Old Accused Of Gunning Down Delivery Driver In Bridgeport
Bridgeport, CT1 day ago
HACKENSACK HOMICIDE: New Defendant Charged With Murder In Barbershop Ambush Of Maywood Dad
Hackensack, NJ2 days ago
Bergen Scam Victim Literally Gift-Wraps $25,000 In Cash
Glen Rock, NJ1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy