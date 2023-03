Chronicle

Tigers Beat Pirates for Third Time, Advance to State Semifinals By Alec Dietz / alec@chronline.com, 5 days ago

By Alec Dietz / alec@chronline.com, 5 days ago

SPOKANE — Traveling nearly 400 miles to Spokane Arena, but playing an opponent just 10 miles up the road, the No. 3 Napavine girls basketball ...