Open in App
Imperial Beach, CA
See more from this location?
FOX 5 San Diego

Tijuana River sewage crisis polluting air as well, study says

By Jaime Chambers,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Rr9s_0l6B9Kcy00

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — Researchers are warning of the polluted waters off of Imperial Beach becoming aerosolized and polluting the air because of ocean spray.

“The bottom line is we don’t know what sort of effect is yet, of inhaling this sort of cocktail that comes out of the ocean,” said Dr. Kimberly Prather from the Scripps Institute of Oceanography.

Researchers report 76% of the pollutants found in the ocean match the pollutants found in the sea breeze, according to a study published to the Environmental Science and Technology Journal.

“You can see the spay a lot of times being broken off and this can dry down and basically leave aerosol that can float for miles,” Prather said.

Man suspected in $5 million COVID relief fraud arrested at border station

The paper estimates billions of gallons of raw sewage and other toxic runoff have flooded into the Tijuana River and into the ocean because of a total meltdown in the sewage system in Mexico.

Researchers are not able to say if the bacteria and viruses found with their aerial monitoring equipment have infected people.

“These are things that have been a huge focus on concern about them being in the water and not so much in the air. And I’ll just say upfront, we really don’t have any studies that say what would happen if you inhale these. This is a different exposure pathway than we have thought about, that anybody has thought about before but now that we know we’re there, that is the next step,” Prather said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Diego, CA newsLocal San Diego, CA
Recent storms sent 7 billion gallons of raw sewage from Mexico into U.S., mayor says
Imperial Beach, CA1 day ago
San Diego officials look to redevelop Mission Bay
San Diego, CA17 hours ago
San Diego tour companies stress safety, calm fears after Mexico kidnappings
San Diego, CA20 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Building erupts in flames in downtown San Diego
San Diego, CA16 hours ago
3 rescued after jet ski incident off Ocean Beach shore
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Romanian migrant dies in custody of ICE near US-Mexico border
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Beyond King Tut experience in Del Mar extended 6 weeks
Del Mar, CA1 hour ago
Nearly 126 pounds of drugs found in one vehicle near border station
Murrieta, CA19 hours ago
Carlsbad residential fire suspected to be caused by e-scooter battery
Carlsbad, CA1 day ago
Driver killed after striking tree head-on in rural East County
Pine Valley, CA3 hours ago
UCSD Health surgery brings in couple from Costa Rica as fundraising efforts continue
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Bike lanes coming to Balboa Park area will replace hundreds of parking spaces
San Diego, CA1 day ago
SDG&E customers weigh in ahead of proposed additional price hikes
San Diego, CA1 day ago
What renters should know about Chula Vista’s new tenant protection ordinance
Chula Vista, CA1 day ago
Investigation underway after man found dead in Chula Vista
Chula Vista, CA1 day ago
San Diego Convention Center events on track to rival pre-pandemic years
San Diego, CA15 hours ago
RV fire near La Mesa gas station prompts road closures
La Mesa, CA1 day ago
San Diego animal sanctuary rescues cougar orphaned in car collision
San Diego, CA4 days ago
New count shows fewer homeless in downtown San Diego
San Diego, CA3 days ago
Fire breaks out at National City grocery store
National City, CA2 days ago
For the love of lumpia: This famous Filipino food truck has evolved into a San Diego restaurant
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Solana Beach woman sentenced for murder of former stepfather
Solana Beach, CA1 day ago
Fallbrook accident traps driver and prompts road closures
Fallbrook, CA2 days ago
Man fatally stabbed at gas station in San Ysidro
San Diego, CA8 hours ago
Drink up me hearties, yo ho! A new pirate-themed speakeasy has washed ashore in San Diego
San Diego, CA4 days ago
Residential fire broke out at property occupied by squatters
San Diego, CA2 days ago
State bill looking at possible weight fees for SUVs, trucks and other vehicles
San Diego, CA4 days ago
Santa Barbara-based ice cream chain expanding to San Diego area
Carlsbad, CA4 days ago
SDPD hopes to reactivate ‘smart’ streetlights
San Diego, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy