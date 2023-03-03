Open in App
Hartford, CT
WTIC News Talk 1080

Migrant smuggling arrests in Hartford

By David Shapiro,

5 days ago

Two Mexican citizens in Hartford are charged with smuggling other Mexicans into the United States.

After getting them here to Connecticut, 69-year-old Maria Del Carmen Sanches Potrero and 56-year-old Apolinar Francisco Paredes Espinoza allegedly told the migrants that they now each owed them $30,000, with interest.

Sanches and Espinoza are accused of keeping them in their apartment and forcing them to do housework without pay.

According to prosecutors, the victims were threatened with harm if they failed to pay their fees.

The apartment was just blocks from Hartford Immigration Court.

