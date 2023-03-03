Open in App
Iowa State
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Des Moines Register

Lawmakers spar over government reorganization plan

By entertainment,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2APqXb_0l6B496r00

Good morning,

Lawmakers were at the Capitol until the wee hours this morning, battling out the final few bills squeaking past today's funnel deadline.

The biggest fight was over Gov. Kim Reynolds' massive bill to reorganize the state's government. During 12 hours of subcommittee meetings, lawmakers heard from several groups that have issues with the proposal.

Republicans in both chambers have signaled that they're open to changes on the 1,600-page bill. On Thursday night, Democrats asked them to prove it by adopting an amendment to preserve the current structure of the Department of the Blind.

Most Republicans on the House State Government Committee voted against it, saying they support the intent but need more time to work out the details.

That was the first of more than 40 amendments that Democrats offered to address concerns with the bill, before the committee wrapped up after midnight. Republicans voted them all down, but said they will address some issues with the bill before final passage.

This is Katie. Stephen was there to witness the action, and he and I have everything you need to know on the government reorganization bill here. As for all the other bills, keep an eye out for our funnel roundup story on Sunday — and in Monday's newsletter.

Trump, DeSantis schedule Iowa trips

Former president Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be visiting Iowa back-to-back later this month.

DeSantis, who is expected to run for president but has not yet announced his candidacy, will stop in Davenport and Des Moines on March 10.

Trump will give a speech in Davenport on March 13. It's his first trip to Iowa since announcing his candidacy.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Iowa State newsLocal Iowa State
At Color of Justice event, students of color explore careers in law
Des Moines, IA20 hours ago
'Without teacher input': Ankeny teacher contract negotiations reach sticking point
Ankeny, IA10 hours ago
Des Moines Register Academic All-State 2023 nomination form
Des Moines, IA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Suzanne Crough: The Sad, Tragic Death of "The Partridge Family" Star
Laughlin, NV4 days ago
Woman Finds Husband's Body While Getting Christmas Decorations from a Closet 8 Months After He Went Missing
Troy, IL1 day ago
Kevin Durant Shut Up A Heckling Fan: "You Know You Can't Fight. You Know You Can Not Throw Your Hands."
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Iowa State's T.J. Otzelberger is last on the Big 12 men's basketball salary scale
Ames, IA7 hours ago
University of Iowa settles racial discrimination lawsuit for $4M
Iowa City, IA1 day ago
Iowa high school boys basketball state tournament scores and schedule
Des Moines, IA1 day ago
Ankeny school board punts decision on equity-focused specialist job into next month
Ankeny, IA1 day ago
Perry boys basketball recap: Bright future from tight group
Perry, IA8 hours ago
North Polk defense leads Comets past Newton in Iowa boys basketball state semifinal
Newton, IA23 hours ago
Find out which six Des Moines elementary schools have a new principal
Des Moines, IA2 days ago
What we learned from Grand View Christian's 61-51 1A state quarterfinal win over New London
New London, IA2 days ago
Central Lyon roars into state boys basketball semifinals after beating Des Moines Christian
Des Moines, IA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy