Lawmakers spar over government reorganization plan

Good morning,

Lawmakers were at the Capitol until the wee hours this morning, battling out the final few bills squeaking past today's funnel deadline.

The biggest fight was over Gov. Kim Reynolds' massive bill to reorganize the state's government. During 12 hours of subcommittee meetings, lawmakers heard from several groups that have issues with the proposal.

Republicans in both chambers have signaled that they're open to changes on the 1,600-page bill. On Thursday night, Democrats asked them to prove it by adopting an amendment to preserve the current structure of the Department of the Blind.

Most Republicans on the House State Government Committee voted against it, saying they support the intent but need more time to work out the details.

That was the first of more than 40 amendments that Democrats offered to address concerns with the bill, before the committee wrapped up after midnight. Republicans voted them all down, but said they will address some issues with the bill before final passage.

This is Katie. Stephen was there to witness the action, and he and I have everything you need to know on the government reorganization bill here. As for all the other bills, keep an eye out for our funnel roundup story on Sunday — and in Monday's newsletter.

Trump, DeSantis schedule Iowa trips

Former president Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be visiting Iowa back-to-back later this month.

DeSantis, who is expected to run for president but has not yet announced his candidacy, will stop in Davenport and Des Moines on March 10.

Trump will give a speech in Davenport on March 13. It's his first trip to Iowa since announcing his candidacy.