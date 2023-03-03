Quincy boys fall just short versus Concord on Hall of Fame night

QUINCY, MI. - The Quincy Oriole boys basketball team celebrated Hall of Fame Night on Thursday, welcoming the Concord Yellow Jackets to town for a makeup game to cap off the Big 8 conference schedule.

Quincy came up just a little short in the heartbreaking loss, falling to Concord by the score of 37-36.

Concord led things early, holding a 5-4 lead after one quarter before extending that lead to 22-12 at the half after the Yellow Jackets outscored Quincy 17-8 in the second quarter.

Quincy came out of the locker room break with a new found effort on both ends of the floor as Quincy played with more energy, they took care of the basketball, and they played defense as a unit.

Quincy went on to outscore Concord 14-6 in the third quarter, cutting the lead to just two points at 28-26 heading to the fourth quarter.

The game itself came down to the final moments on Thursday, as Quincy found themselves trailing 37-36 with just 22 seconds left on the clock and with possession of the basketball. Quincy stayed patient and worked the ball around looking for the right shot as time ticked away. The Orioles could not seem to find any openings in the Concord defense and were forced to call timeout with 2.9 seconds left after not being able to find the shot they wanted. Quincy drew up a sideline out of bounds play that got senior Sam Sawyer into the lane for a floater that just hit the front of the rim as time expired, falling just short as Quincy dropped the 37-36 heartbreaker.

In all however the Orioles second half effort was spectacular as Quincy only allowed 15 second half points, leading to the second half comeback from 10 plus points down. The story of the game really came down to costly turnovers for the Orioles in the first half, missed opportunities in key spots, and a real struggle at the free throw line which saw Quincy only manage a 3-9 effort.

Quincy was led on the night by senior Ashtyn Morris who finished with 10 points, seven rebounds, one block and one steal.

Also adding to the Oriole effort was Grant Carter with nine points, four rebounds, two steals and two assists; Brandon Miner with eight points and five rebounds; Tre’Von Bodley with four points, five rebounds and one block; and Sam Sawyer with three points, five assists and two rebounds while Ryan Kempter and Riley Miner played very strong defense all game long.

With the loss Quincy finishes their 2022-23 regular season with a record of 10-11 overall and 5-9 in the Big 8 conference. The Orioles now shift their focus to Monday’s MHSAA Division Three District tournament to be held at Union City High School. The Orioles will take to the court to face off with Centreville at 5:30 p.m. in the first round of the district playoff. Tickets can be purchased at GoFan.com or Union City will have a card reader at the gate.

At halftime of the varsity boys basketball game the Quincy Athletic Hall of Fame inducted three new members into its ranks, honoring Tyler Bassage (2003 graduate), Stephanie Wohlgamuth (1995 graduate) and the 1999 undefeated Quincy Oriole football team. Keep an eye out for an article in regards to the Quincy Hall of Fame ceremony in the coming days.

Quincy JV boys cap off undefeated season with win over Concord

QUINCY, MI. - The Quincy JV boys basketball team finished off a remarkable undefeated season Thursday night, defeating the Concord JV Yellow Jackets by the score of 61-47.

Quincy came out firing on all cylinders, creating turnovers with their smothering defense that quickly turned to easy buckets in transition. Quincy raced out to the early lead as the JV Orioles managed to build a 23-9 lead after one quarter of play.

The second quarter was much of the same for Quincy as the JV Orioles continued to knock down their shots on the way to a 37-22 halftime lead.

The second half continued to be all Quincy as the JV Orioles went on to defeat Concord 61-47.

Jimmy Maynard led the Quincy effort with a season high 27 points. Also adding to the winning effort was Clayton Benson with 12 points and Alex Barry with 10 points.

With the victory the Quincy JV Orioles officially wrap up their 21-0 undefeated season. Congratulations goes out to the Quincy JV Orioles on their undefeated 2022-23 season!