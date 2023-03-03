FCSO: EAGLE One delivers medicine to man stuck at home

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A man in Shaver who was unable to leave his home received much-needed medicine delivered by the Fresno County Sheriff’s helicopter, EAGLE One.
Deputies say while in Shaver Lake they received a call for assistance regarding a man who was snowed in and needed to retrieve necessary medication.
Search and Rescue deputies say they gathered the medicine and met with EAGLE One at a landing spot so they could fly it to Huntington Lake.
The Sheriff’s Air Support Team say they were able to do a low-level airdrop of the bag to where the man in need was on the ground outside his home waiting to collect the medication.
