Aaron Carter’s mother posts photos from death scene, seeks homicide investigation

By Bob D'Angelo,

5 days ago

The mother of Aaron Carter shared photographs on social media from what she claims is the death scene from the pop singer’s home in November.

Jane Carter, who goes by Jane Schneck on Facebook , posted the images on her page on Wednesday, saying that she wants police to investigate the Aaron Carter’s death on Nov. 5, 2022, in Lancaster, California, as a possible homicide, the Los Angeles Times reported.

“Still trying to get a real investigation for the death of my son Aaron Carter,” she wrote on Facebook. “I want to share these death scene photos with you all because the coroner wrote it off as an accidental drug overdose.”

Aaron Carter, 34, noted for his albums “LØVË” and “Aaron’s Party” and the song “I Want Candy,” was found dead at his California home by authorities.

An official cause of death is unknown.

The Los Angeles County Medical-Examiner Coroner has deferred the case , pending additional investigation and chemical tests, the Times reported.

Singer Aaron Carter dead at 34

TMZ reported that the photos Jane Carter posted came from the bathroom of his Lancaster home. They include the bathtub where Aaron Carter’s body was found, towels on the floor and what appears to be contaminated water spilled on the tile, according to the website.

There was also a photo of soiled clothing on the floor.

“Homicide detectives are continuing their investigation into the death of Aaron Carter,” the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said Thursday in a statement to the Times . “To date, there has been no evidence of foul play found during the investigation. The results of Mr. Carter’s autopsy are still pending. The investigation remains ongoing.”

Aaron Carter was the younger brother of Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter and opened for the band’s 1997 tour, according to The Hollywood Reporter . His debut album, “Aaron Carter ,” was released later that year and went gold, the entertainment news outlet reported.

Celebrities react to death of singer-actor Aaron Carter

The singer’s second album, “Aaron’s Party (Come and Get It)” was released in September 2000 and went triple platinum, according to The Hollywood Reporter .

The album featured the hits “I Want Candy,” the title track and “ That’s How I Beat Shaq .” He supported the album while opening for Britney Spears and the Backstreet Boys on the “Oops! ... I Did It Again Tour.”

Aaron Carter also appeared on his family’s reality series “House of Carters,” which aired on E! Entertainment Television, The Associated Press reported.

Aaron Carter death: Cause of death deferred after autopsy

In 2011, he entered the Betty Ford Center for addictions and successfully completed a month of rehabilitation, according to E! News .

In 2019, he was hospitalized after being served a restraining order by Nick Carter and one of his sisters, Angel, the Times reported. His siblings alleged at the time that he was having a mental health crisis and made threatening statements.

Aaron Carter denied the allegations, according to the newspaper.

