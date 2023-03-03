Open in App
Pittsburgh, PA
See more from this location?
CBS Pittsburgh

Jason Zucker scores in OT, Penguins beat Lightning 5-4

By CBS Pittsburgh,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eLLg2_0l6AslLC00

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: March 2, 2023 (Pt. 1) 04:22

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jason Zucker scored his second goal of the game 2:13 into overtime, and the Pittsburgh Penguins completed a three-game season sweep of the Tampa Bay Lightning with a 5-4 victory Thursday night.

Zucker was wide-open in the slot and one-timed a shot past Andrei Vasilevskiy. The Penguins moved into the first wild card playoff berth in the Eastern Conference, one point ahead of the New York Islanders. Defenseman Jeff Petry scored twice in 25 seconds, Drew O'Connor also scored and Tristan Jarry made 27 saves for the Penguins. They have won four in a row overall — including a 7-3 victory over the Lightning in Pittsburgh on Sunday. "Obviously, we've got a ton of respect for that team," Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said about Tampa Bay. "They're an accomplished group, loaded with talent. They've got a quick-strike attack, they're hard to play against, they're deep. There aren't too many weaknesses on that team. Our guys competed really hard. I think it means a lot to take four points from a team like that in the same week." Ross Colton, Brayden Point, Steven Stamkos and Victor Hedman scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 27 saves for the Lightning. They've lost three in a row. "We just have to start playing with a little bit of confidence and believe in ourselves and get back to how we were playing," Point said. "When we're a confident group and we're making plays, that's when we're at our best. So we're just trying to get back to that." Petry tied it at 1 at 6:06 of the second period with a screened shot from the top of the right circle that went through the legs of Vasilevskiy, then put the Penguins ahead at 6:31 from the lower left circle. "It's cool to see, especially from a defenseman," Jarry said of Petry's back-to-back goals. "That second one was awesome." Point got the Lightning even at 2 and extended his goals streak to six games at 9:39 when he scored his 38th of the season and 15th on the power play. Zucker put the Penguins ahead 3-2 with 4:54 left in the second period with a breakaway goal. But the Lightning tied it 39 seconds into the third when Stamkos scored a second after a power play expired. O'Connor's goal at 6:39 of the third period put Pittsburgh in front for the third time, but Hedman's wrist shot past Jarry with 4:10 left in regulation tied the game again. "We played well enough to win the game," Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. "It's a game of mistakes and every team makes mistakes. The ones we made tonight all ended up in the back of the net. They were some poor decisions. It happens in games and many times it doesn't end up in the back of the net. Tonight, and it seems like of late, they all are." The Lightning took a 1-0 lead at 5:39 of the first period when Tanner Jeannot's shot from the slot hit Pittsburgh defenseman Kris Letang in the face, then caromed off Colton and rolled into the net. Letang left the ice and did not return until late in the second period. "He took a puck to the face and he's back 20 minutes later," Jarry said. "I think it shows the character he has."

SALUTE

Penguins defenseman Jan Rutta, who was part of the Lightning's back-to-back Stanley Cup-winning teams in 2020 and 2021 and the team that went to the Final in 2022, received a video tribute during the first media timeout. Rutta signed with the Penguins as a free agent last summer.

NEWCOMERS

Forward Mikael Granlund had no points or shots on goal and was plus-1 in 16:16 of ice time in his first game for the Penguins, who acquired him in a trade with the Nashville Predators on Wednesday. Jeannot's assist was his first point for the Lightning after being acquired from the Predators on Sunday.

FATHER'S DAY

Among the numerous Penguins fans in attendance were the players' fathers. "We want to take them with us for the rest of the trip," Sullivan joked. "I think it's awesome for the dads to come and watch their kids in real competitive games and have success. It's fun to watch them watch their kids."

UP NEXT

Penguins: At Florida on Saturday night.

Lightning: At Buffalo on Saturday.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Crosby lifts Penguins past Blue Jackets, 5-4 in OT
Columbus, OH16 hours ago
Sports World Saddened By The Tiger Woods, Girlfriend News
New York City, NY6 hours ago
Commanders Moving Back to RFK Stadium, D.C. Return?
Washington, DC2 days ago
Police surround home of Bengals running back Joe Mixon after report of shots fired
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Ravens take another massive step towards signing Lamar Jackson long term
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Norfolk Southern conductor killed in Ohio crash
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Steelers land CB in new ESPN mock draft
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Lamar Jackson Trade Rumors To Falcons HEATING UP After New Report, Sign Taylor Lewan In Free Agency?
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
5 of Our Favorite Chicken Wing Spots in Virginia
Norfolk, VA5 days ago
Rock slide shuts down Route 837 near Clairton
Clairton, PA1 day ago
Monessen School Board says thanks but no thanks to Penguins, paying for charter bus itself
Monessen, PA12 hours ago
Ron Rivera On NFL Draft Needs; QB Situation
Washington, DC1 day ago
Look: Ravens Star Has Blunt Reaction To Lamar Jackson Decision
Baltimore, MD22 hours ago
Orlando Brown Jr. not tagged; Top 5 landing spots for the LT
Kansas City, MO23 hours ago
Falcons GM Terry Fontenot on Atlanta’s QB situation and roster building
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Pittsburgh ranks 4th best city for St. Patrick's Day celebrations, WalletHub says
Pittsburgh, PA3 hours ago
6th person charged in North Side shooting that left 1 dead, 3 injured
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Discover Maryland's Finest Seafood Dives
Baltimore, MD21 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy