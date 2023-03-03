Open in App
Wellpinit, WA
Wellpinit knocks Cusick into consolation bracket with lopsided WIAA Class 1B quarterfinal win

By Justin Reed,

5 days ago

SPOKANE – In a battle between two 1B Northeast rivals, it was the top-seeded Wellpinit Redskins who were 64-36 victors over No. 7 Cusick – for the third time in three tries no less – Thursday in a Class 1B quarterfinal contest at the Spokane Arena.

After an average margin of victory of 14.5 points over the first two matchups, the Redskins piled it on after a shaky first quarter.

“We knew it was going to be hard beating a team three times. It always is,” senior Smokey Abrahamson said. “We all play together, play like a family. We just got the job done. We were making extra passes, getting the wide-open layup. We came out good.”

Even though Wellpinit went on a 6-0 run to start the game, coach Billy Flett Sr. was upset with the current play, even though they forced Cusick to take a timeout two minutes in.

He was strongly motivating his players during the timeout, urging them to pressure the ball more.

But the nerves were an issue for both teams with Wellpinit not being aggressive enough at the rim and Cusick playing at the will of the Redskins that forced the slow start.

Part of the reason was due to the big lights of the arena, as well as the strong contingent of Wellpinit fans packing the seats, both Abrahamson and Flett Sr. said.

“Some of us, it was our first time here,” Abrahamson said.

"Once we calmed down, then we started playing tough [defense], we just started cooking,” Flett Sr. said.

The momentum started to change in the second quarter as Wellpinit worked off some of the week-long rust.

Coming off a steal, Smokey Abrahamson received the pass at midcourt took his two steps and smoked a pass to Grant Denison who found an easy finish at the rim.

With both teams being familiar with each other, the Redskins had to play their game better than the Panthers played theirs.

“We did no changes at all, I told them we're not going to change anything up,” Flett Sr. said. “We're just going to play the style of ball we always play – just go and play tough 'd' and come out and get it done, and that's what they did today.”

The Redskins went on a 12-6 run to start the second quarter and finished the half on an ensuing 22-8 run to take a 34-15 lead into the break.

The second half was more of the same as the Panthers amassed more turnovers and Wellpinit capitalized.

A lot of that came down to a fresh rotation of players.

“I felt like with the athletes [I have], I could go 10-deep, which I showed tonight,” Flett Sr. said. “Any player off the bench can come in and do the job.”

Flett Sr. played 12 boys and of those, 11 scored.  Andrew Moyer finished in double-figures with 12 points off the bench.

“Andrew Moyer came off the bench and hit those couple of 3s – it really sparked us and made us go on a run,” Abrahamson said.

Chris Mackey led Cusick with 11 points.

Wellpinit advances to the Class 1B semifinals where it will face No. 4 Willapa Valley at 7:15 p.m. Friday.

Cusick plays a loser-out contest against No. 11 Mossyrock.

