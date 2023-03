SPOKANE – Once the jitters worked their way out, Wellpinit found its groove in the Class 1B quarterfinals and made easy work of defending champion Cusick.

The Redskins got solid scoring efforts across the board, especially from Andrew Moyer who scored 12 off the bench.

Wellpinit moves on to the Class 1B semifinals and will play fourth-seeded Willapa Valley at 7:15 p.m. Friday.

Here is Lane Mathews' photo gallery from the Wellpinit-Cusick game:

