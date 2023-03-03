McFarland girls basketball hangs on to beat Monona Grove; one win away from state

The highly anticipated rematch of the McFarland and Monona Grove girls basketball teams lived up to the hype.

After their first contest was decided in the final seconds with Teagan Mallegni scoring the go-ahead basket for McFarland, the second contest in the sectional semifinal also came down to the wire.

Monona Grove erased a 16-point second half deficit, but McFarland came out on top with a 61-58 victory on Thursday, March 2 at Stoughton High School to advance the Spartans to the sectional championship game.

“To be able to then turn it around, take a breath and realize this is something we can do,” said McFarland head coach Sara Mallegni. “I’m really proud of them for doing that because it's got to come from them.”

McFarland looked to be running away with the game, opening up the second half on a 8-0 run to take a 40-24 lead as MG had to take a timeout.

Coming out of the timeout, the Silver Eagles began to chip away at the McFarland lead as their defense slowed down the Spartan offense. The Silver Eagles cut the lead 44-31 before an MG offensive barrage from 3 changed the trajectory of the game.

Monona Grove senior Taylor Moreau and junior Brooklyn Tortorice hit back-to-back 3’s as the lead was cut to single digits. Seeing the ball go in got Tortorice in a rhythm as the junior then rattled off three straight makes from deep to tie the game at 46-46.

Junior Aubrey Smith then gave the Silver Eagles their first lead of the game with a basket, flipping the game upside down with Monona Grove carrying all of the momentum.

“We had to get our huddles and gather as a team and settle in,” said McFarland junior Elise Freeman. “We couldn’t let us get to us, at moments it did, but our huddles were our main thing.”

With the game tied at 48-48, McFarland junior Teagan Mallegni put the Spartans back in front with a 3-pointer. Monona Grove had kept Mallegni, who had scored 19 points in the first half, quiet in the second half with only two points scored up until that point. Mallegni would come through with another 3-pointer later in the game to give McFarland a 56-52 lead.

“They were playing good defense on me most of the game, but I had some openings and I took advantage,” said Teagan Mallegni.

With the Spartans struggling at the free-throw line throughout the game, Freeman stepped up for McFarland. Freeman, a 58% free-throw shooter, calmly sank two free throws to give the Spartans a 58-52 lead with 53 seconds left.

Like they did throughout the game, Monona Grove showed no quit. Moreau scored on a drive to the hoop and the Silver Eagles forced a turnover on the next possession. Tortorice made 1-2 free throws to make it a one possession game.

Freeman got fouled on the out-of-bounds play and was sent to the line. Freeman, again, stepped up and sank both free throws to push the game back to two possessions.

“I just knew I had to put them in, it was a big game, they had to count and we had a team effort, so I just had to put those in,” said Freeman.

“She’s just a kid that knows what it takes and knows when to take over and what she can do to impact a game,” added Coach Mallegni.

The free throws proved to be huge as Monona Grove junior Karsyn Nelson hit a 3-pointer on the next possession to cut the McFarland lead to 60-58 with 11 seconds left. Monona Grove fouled McFarland junior Hailey Testolin on the inbounds pass, sending the 44% free throw shooter to the line.

Testolin made 1-2 free throws to put McFarland up 61-58, forcing Monona Grove to need a 3-pointer to tie the game. An errant MG pass forced a desperation heave from near half-court, which fell short, giving McFarland the 61-58 win.

Mallegni led the Spartans with 26 points, while junior Ava Dean also reached double figures with 13 points. Freeman reached double figures with 10 points scored, going 5-6 on free throws as the Spartans shot 10-22 at the line. Junior Brynn Kirch (7), senior Adrienne Kirch (3) and Testolin (2) also contributed for the Spartans.

For Monona Grove, Tortorice led the Silver Eagles with 16 points, finishing the game with five made 3’s. Nelson also reached double figures with 10 points scored.

Moreau (7), senior Delaney Bracken (6), junior Tia Justice (6), junior Aubrey Smith (4), junior Abbey Inda (4), freshman Danielle Becker (3) and sophomore Avery Tirschman (2) also contributed for MG.

McFarland (25-2 overall) advances to the sectional championship and will face Union Grove. The sectional final will be played at DeForest High School at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 4.