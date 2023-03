CNBC

'Bregret'? Many Brits are suffering from Brexit regret By Elliot Smith@ElliotSmithCNBC, 5 days ago

By Elliot Smith@ElliotSmithCNBC, 5 days ago

In the latest YouGov poll last week, 53% said the U.K. was wrong to leave the European Union, versus 32% who still believed it was ...