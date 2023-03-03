Open in App
Hartford, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Bishop Gibbons wins Class D section championship

By Brandon Williams,

5 days ago

TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Bishop Gibbons grabbed the brass ring after defeating Hartford 58-48 in the Class D section title game.

The Tanagers were playing tough early, thanks to Mackenzie Johnson, who launched a three-point shot that tied the game at five. However, the Golden Knights swung back later when Mia’Rose Wylie scored on a layup that gave Bishop Gibbons a 9-5 advantage. In the closing seconds of the first quarter, Cora Jusino netted a triple that gave them a nine-point lead to end the quarter.

The Tanagers would close the gap in the second quarter. Cailin Severance helped trim the lead to four with a shot from long-range. Later on, Johnson struck again from three-point land to make it a three-point game.
However, the Golden Knights responded with a two-point jumper from Angelian Dietz that helped secure the championship win for Bishop Gibbons.

