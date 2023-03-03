Albany Academy captures Class B crown, beating Catskill 64-36

TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The top two seeds in Class B squared off for all the marbles and it was the Bears of Albany Academy that won the chip. The Bears defeated the Cats 64-36 after a dominating offensive performance in the second half.

Early on it was back and forth but the Bears found their rhythm. Alex Leonard scored on a lay-up to bring the Bears within one, but then they took the lead on a fast break steel from Sage Randolph who took home MVP honors in the game and scored 17 points.

In the second quarter, Catskill responded with a floater from Janay Brantley that gave the Cats a one-point lead. However, Albany Academy swung back with a big three-point shot from Eva Gritto that helped the Bears gain a 19-13 lead.

The second half is where the Bears’ offense took flight and Erin Huban got things started with a three-point shot that put the Bears ahead by 14. Then minutes later, Morgan Vien drove inside the paint and scored on a layup that secured the Bears section title win.

