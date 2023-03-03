Open in App
Nevada State
8 News Now

State treasurer’s office matching college savings account contributions for ‘March Matchness’

By Linsey Lewis,

5 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Families who open a new Nevada-sponsored 529 College Savings account from now until March 31, can receive a one-time matching contribution for “March Matchness.”

The one-time matching contribution will range from $15 to $500 based on the family’s initial contribution. The Nevada State Treasurer’s Office will contribute $50,000 in total until funds are exhausted.

“Our office is committed to making higher education an option for every Nevadan,” Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine said. “We hope families take full advantage of this promotion and begin planning for their child’s future education.”

The 529 programs that are eligible for the promotion are SSGA UPromise 529 plan, Putnam 529 for America, Vanguard 529 College Savings plan, USAA 529 Education Savings plan, and the Wealthfront 529 College Savings plan.

Account holders will have until April 9 to report new account information to the State Treasurer’s office for the verification and processing of the matching contribution.

A matching contribution will not be given to duplicate beneficiary accounts and 529 enrollment data will be monitored by the State Treasurer’s office for eligibility.

Funds investing in 529 college saving accounts grow on a tax-deferred basis and distributions from the plan are not taxed if they are used for qualified educational expenses.

If you are interested in enrolling in a Nevada Sponsored 529 College Savings account, click here.

For more information and questions, email collegesavings@nevadatreasurer.gov.

