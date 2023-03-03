Open in App
Australia World Baseball Classic roster: Liam Spence, Aaron Whitefield headline 2023 WBC team

By Jed Wells,

5 days ago

The World Baseball Classic is here once again, and Australia have compiled a solid team who will travel to Tokyo in search of victory.

After a prolonged sabbatical due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the world's best baseball players will once again don their national team jerseys, in pursuit of being named World Champions.

Despite missing star MLB pitcher Liam Hendriks - who is currently undergoing cancer treatment - the Australians have stacked up a deep lineup, headlined by Chicago Cub Liam Spence and LA Angel Aaron Whitefield.

In addition, there is a tonne of talent pulled from both the domestic league, as well as American and Canadian leagues.

Team Australia has put together a 30-man roster to compete in Tokyo, including 15 pitchers.

Pitchers

Player Team Throws
Tim Atherton Brisbane Bandits R
Sam Holland Brisbane Bandits R
Warwick Saupold Perth Heat R
Will Sherriff Perth Heat L
Josh Guyer Sydney Blue Sox R
Liam Doolan Sydney Blue Sox R
Steve Kent Melbourne Aces L
Jon Kennedy Melbourne Aces L
Blake Townsend Seattle Mariners/Melbourne Aces L
Dan McGrath Melbourne Aces L
Mitch Neunborn Quebec Capitales/Adelaide Giants R
Luke Wilkins Adelaide Giants R
Todd Van Steensel Gastonia Honey Cutters/Adelaide Giants R
Jack O'Loughlin Detroit Tigers/Adelaide Giants L
Kyle Glogoski Cincinnati Reds/Auckland Tuatara R

Catchers

Player Team Bats/Throws
Alex Hall Milwaukee Brewers/Perth Heat S/R
Ryan Battaglia Brisbane Bandits R/R
Robbie Perkins Canberra Cavalry R/R

Infielders

Player Team Position Bats/Throws
Jake Bowey Perth Heat 1B L/R
Darryl George Melbourne Aces 1B/3B R/R
Rixon Wingrove Philadelphia Phillies/Adelaide Giants 1B L/R
Robbie Glendinning Kansas City Royals/Melbourne Aces INF R/R
Jarryd Dale San Diego Padres/Melbourne Aces INF R/R
Liam Spence Chicago Cubs/Adelaide Giants INF R/R
Logan Wade Brisbane Bandits IF S/R

Outfielders

Player Team Position Bats/Throws
Aaron Whitefield LA Angels/Melbourne Aces OF R/R
Tim Kennelly Perth Heat OF R/R
Ulrich Bojarski Perth Heat OF R/R
Andrew Campbell Brisbane Bandits OF L/R
Jordan McArdle Adelaide Giants OF L/R

Australia players to watch in World Baseball Classic

Current LA Angel and Melbourne Ace Aaron Whitefield will be one of Australia's key pieces when they go to battle in Tokyo.

At 25 years old, Whitefield has already compiled a significant resume including three Claxton Shields and two ABL MVPs.

He spent the majority of 2022 in Double-A, but has made the big leagues on two occasions, and will look to bring some exciting play to the Australian team.

On the pitching side, Liam Spence will look to continue his stellar momentum with his first WBC appearance, momentum that started with him leading the SEC in hits in the 2021 NCAA season and having already made a Triple-A appearance.

Who is coaching Australia in the World Baseball Classic?

Team Australia will be managed by Dave Nilsson, the former Milwaukee Brewer, and MLB All-Star.

This will be Nilsson's first WBC as manager; he took over the team in 2018 following three ABL championships at the helm of the Brisbane Bandits.

Also part of the coaching staff is Houston Astros coach Michael Collins, who usually works with the Astros' catchers, but will be Australia's first base coach.

"I think for anyone, any time you get to put on your country’s uniform, you get this sense of pride,” Collins told the MLB.

“Being a part of the Australian teams in the past, it’s always felt like it’s team-first, where regardless of who you are, where you’ve played, where you’ve coached, what you’ve done in the game, as soon as you put on that Australian uniform you’re in it together for that tournament.

"The team really does come first.”

Australia World Baseball Classic history

This World Baseball Classic will be the fifth for Australia, who have not missed the tournament since its inception in 2006.

Their best performance was a ninth-place finish in 2017, which automatically qualified the nation for the 2023 edition.

Year Result Final Game
2006 Eliminated in first round 6-4 loss to the Dominican Republic
2009 Eliminated in first round 16-1 loss to Mexico
2013 Eliminated in first round 4-1 loss to the Netherlands
2017 Eliminated in first round 4-3 loss to Cuba
2023 TBD TBD

Australia World Baseball Classic 2023 schedule

Australia will be playing in Pool B, alongside Japan, South Korea, China, and the Czech Republic.

They will kick off their campaign with a game against South Korea, on March 9th.

Their final game will be against the Czech Republic.

Each of Australia's first-round games will be played at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo. It needs to finish first or second to advance to the quarterfinals.

Date Game Time (ET/AEDT) Channel (U.S./AUS)
March 9 Australia vs. South Korea 10 p.m./2 p.m. Fox/Kayo
March 11 Australia vs. China 10 p.m./2 p.m. FS1/Kayo
March 12 Australia vs. Japan 6 a.m./10 p.m. FS1/Kayo
March 13 Australia vs. Czech Republic 11 p.m./3 p.m. FS1/Kayo
