Australia World Baseball Classic roster: Liam Spence, Aaron Whitefield headline 2023 WBC team

The World Baseball Classic is here once again, and Australia have compiled a solid team who will travel to Tokyo in search of victory.
After a prolonged sabbatical due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the world's best baseball players will once again don their national team jerseys, in pursuit of being named World Champions.
Despite missing star MLB pitcher Liam Hendriks - who is currently undergoing cancer treatment - the Australians have stacked up a deep lineup, headlined by Chicago Cub Liam Spence and LA Angel Aaron Whitefield.
In addition, there is a tonne of talent pulled from both the domestic league, as well as American and Canadian leagues.
Team Australia has put together a 30-man roster to compete in Tokyo, including 15 pitchers.
Pitchers
| Player
| Team
| Throws
| Tim Atherton
| Brisbane Bandits
| R
| Sam Holland
| Brisbane Bandits
| R
| Warwick Saupold
| Perth Heat
| R
| Will Sherriff
| Perth Heat
| L
| Josh Guyer
| Sydney Blue Sox
| R
| Liam Doolan
| Sydney Blue Sox
| R
| Steve Kent
| Melbourne Aces
| L
| Jon Kennedy
| Melbourne Aces
| L
| Blake Townsend
| Seattle Mariners/Melbourne Aces
| L
| Dan McGrath
| Melbourne Aces
| L
| Mitch Neunborn
| Quebec Capitales/Adelaide Giants
| R
| Luke Wilkins
| Adelaide Giants
| R
| Todd Van Steensel
| Gastonia Honey Cutters/Adelaide Giants
| R
| Jack O'Loughlin
| Detroit Tigers/Adelaide Giants
| L
| Kyle Glogoski
| Cincinnati Reds/Auckland Tuatara
| R
Catchers
| Player
| Team
| Bats/Throws
| Alex Hall
| Milwaukee Brewers/Perth Heat
| S/R
| Ryan Battaglia
| Brisbane Bandits
| R/R
| Robbie Perkins
| Canberra Cavalry
| R/R
Infielders
| Player
| Team
| Position
| Bats/Throws
| Jake Bowey
| Perth Heat
| 1B
| L/R
| Darryl George
| Melbourne Aces
| 1B/3B
| R/R
| Rixon Wingrove
| Philadelphia Phillies/Adelaide Giants
| 1B
| L/R
| Robbie Glendinning
| Kansas City Royals/Melbourne Aces
| INF
| R/R
| Jarryd Dale
| San Diego Padres/Melbourne Aces
| INF
| R/R
| Liam Spence
| Chicago Cubs/Adelaide Giants
| INF
| R/R
| Logan Wade
| Brisbane Bandits
| IF
| S/R
Outfielders
| Player
| Team
| Position
| Bats/Throws
| Aaron Whitefield
| LA Angels/Melbourne Aces
| OF
| R/R
| Tim Kennelly
| Perth Heat
| OF
| R/R
| Ulrich Bojarski
| Perth Heat
| OF
| R/R
| Andrew Campbell
| Brisbane Bandits
| OF
| L/R
| Jordan McArdle
| Adelaide Giants
| OF
| L/R
Australia players to watch in World Baseball Classic
Current LA Angel and Melbourne Ace Aaron Whitefield will be one of Australia's key pieces when they go to battle in Tokyo.
At 25 years old, Whitefield has already compiled a significant resume including three Claxton Shields and two ABL MVPs.
He spent the majority of 2022 in Double-A, but has made the big leagues on two occasions, and will look to bring some exciting play to the Australian team.
On the pitching side, Liam Spence will look to continue his stellar momentum with his first WBC appearance, momentum that started with him leading the SEC in hits in the 2021 NCAA season and having already made a Triple-A appearance.
Who is coaching Australia in the World Baseball Classic?
Team Australia will be managed by Dave Nilsson, the former Milwaukee Brewer, and MLB All-Star.
This will be Nilsson's first WBC as manager; he took over the team in 2018 following three ABL championships at the helm of the Brisbane Bandits.
Also part of the coaching staff is Houston Astros coach Michael Collins, who usually works with the Astros' catchers, but will be Australia's first base coach.
"I think for anyone, any time you get to put on your country’s uniform, you get this sense of pride,” Collins told the MLB.
“Being a part of the Australian teams in the past, it’s always felt like it’s team-first, where regardless of who you are, where you’ve played, where you’ve coached, what you’ve done in the game, as soon as you put on that Australian uniform you’re in it together for that tournament.
"The team really does come first.”
Australia World Baseball Classic history
This World Baseball Classic will be the fifth for Australia, who have not missed the tournament since its inception in 2006.
Their best performance was a ninth-place finish in 2017, which automatically qualified the nation for the 2023 edition.
| Year
| Result
| Final Game
| 2006
| Eliminated in first round
| 6-4 loss to the Dominican Republic
| 2009
| Eliminated in first round
| 16-1 loss to Mexico
| 2013
| Eliminated in first round
| 4-1 loss to the Netherlands
| 2017
| Eliminated in first round
| 4-3 loss to Cuba
| 2023
| TBD
| TBD
Australia World Baseball Classic 2023 schedule
Australia will be playing in Pool B, alongside Japan, South Korea, China, and the Czech Republic.
They will kick off their campaign with a game against South Korea, on March 9th.
Their final game will be against the Czech Republic.
Each of Australia's first-round games will be played at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo. It needs to finish first or second to advance to the quarterfinals.
| Date
| Game
| Time (ET/AEDT)
| Channel (U.S./AUS)
| March 9
| Australia vs. South Korea
| 10 p.m./2 p.m.
| Fox/Kayo
| March 11
| Australia vs. China
| 10 p.m./2 p.m.
| FS1/Kayo
| March 12
| Australia vs. Japan
| 6 a.m./10 p.m.
| FS1/Kayo
| March 13
| Australia vs. Czech Republic
| 11 p.m./3 p.m.
| FS1/Kayo
