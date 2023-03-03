Open in App
Oakland, CA
See more from this location?
KRON4 News

Oakland food vendor attack caught on camera

By Dan Thorn,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CEoBj_0l6AS7SD00

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Another Bay Area street food vendor attack has been caught on camera – this time in Oakland. The attack comes on the heels of two other street food vendor attacks in San Jose.

The latest video shows a woman ranting and tossing over tables of food in Oakland. This attack happened back in January, but it was shared with KRON4 News on Thursday to raise awareness about how often food vendors deal with violence. Advocates say these attacks are dehumanizing, and these vendors deserve protection.

In this attack, the woman is seen flipping over tables, throwing spoons at workers, and trashing a grill on the night of January 26.

Suspect in San Jose street vendor assault arrested

"I couldn’t believe it. I couldn't believe that this was happening to me. Seeing how they were throwing everything was sad," said the vendor, Humberto Villa.

Villa's business El Asadero Poblano on International Boulevard has dealt with violence from this woman before.

"This is the second time she has come to assault us and police have not done anything about it," he said.

Villa is one of at least three Bay Area food vendors who have been attacked this year. The others happened outside of the SAP Center and near a San Jose auto parts business .

"It's a stigma people have against street vendors. There's property owners thinking that they own public property. There's people that think that they do not want to get permits when it's easy to get, which is not true," said Edin Alex Enamorado, a street vendor activist.

Enamorado believes the issues boil down to people getting angry that prices at food stands, just like everywhere else, have gotten more expensive.

"I don't see people knocking over egg stands at the grocery store because the prices are high. I don't see people damaging or vandalizing gas pumps because the gas prices are high. It's just a dehumanizing way that people are looking at street vendors," he said.

Last year, a landmark bill was signed into law to make it easier for vendors to sell food on streets throughout the state. SB972 aimed to make it easier at acquiring a permit while also prohibiting criminal penalties for vendors.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

Enamorado and Villa agree more needs to be done to protect food vendors and their livelihood. Villa says he's just trying to make a living.

"There should be an extra layer of protection for them because they're an at-risk demographic, and if that's not done things are going to get worse," Enamorado said.

In a show of support for Villa's business. There will be a food vendor buyout event on International Boulevard in Oakland on Friday night. That starts at 5 p.m. Organizers want food vendors to know they're loved… and not alone.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Jose, CA newsLocal San Jose, CA
Broad daylight armed robbery being investigated by Oakland police
Oakland, CA22 hours ago
Audis being targeted for break-ins in South Bay neighborhood
San Jose, CA15 hours ago
Shooting reported at Topgolf San Jose
San Jose, CA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man arrested for recording child in changing room of Pacifica clothing store
Pacifica, CA22 hours ago
South San Francisco woman loses $22K in miscarriage scam
South San Francisco, CA19 hours ago
'They don’t do anything:' Oakland businesses frustrated with police response to burglary surge
Oakland, CA1 day ago
Noose found hanging outside Kaiser Permanente office
Gilroy, CA8 hours ago
String of robberies reported across UC Berkeley campus
Berkeley, CA18 hours ago
Fremont to reduce pay following $21M Elena Mondragon verdict
Fremont, CA1 day ago
Suspect at large after allegedly stabbing a man in Gilroy
Gilroy, CA1 day ago
Salinas dispensary burglary suspects caught after falling into ditch
Salinas, CA1 day ago
Victim found dead with cuts inside burned Oakland home
Oakland, CA1 day ago
He made kouign-amann famous in the Bay Area. He finally opened an Oakland bakery.
Oakland, CA1 day ago
Update: Mission District business owner frustrated over rampant crime in neighborhood
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Suspects arrested for organized theft ring in two counties
Scotts Valley, CA22 hours ago
Victim attacked by two dogs in Oakland, police investigating
Oakland, CA2 days ago
Los Gatos 'Cool Mom' Shannon O'Connor Allegedly Beaten Up By Cellmates
Los Gatos, CA23 hours ago
Suspect in Alameda county hate crime case now facing two charges
Oakland, CA18 hours ago
Runaway Alameda County boy missing since Wednesday
Castro Valley, CA1 day ago
‘I Just Killed Someone': SamTrans Is Ignoring Headlights Warnings, Bus Drivers
San Mateo, CA14 hours ago
Alameda County Supervisors Will Allow Tenant Eviction Protections to Expire at End of April: Oakland’s eviction moratorium remains in effect for local residents
Oakland, CA1 day ago
Hate crime charges added to attempted murder case
Fremont, CA15 hours ago
Woman fatally shot in Daly City, one arrested
Daly City, CA1 day ago
Oakland hit-and-run sends pedestrian flying
Oakland, CA2 days ago
Dog that was inside car when it was stolen reunited with owner
Mountain View, CA2 days ago
Attempted robbery reported on Berkeley campus Sunday afternoon
Berkeley, CA2 days ago
Man arrested for hate crime, battery in Palo Alto
Palo Alto, CA2 days ago
Three shot in separate shootings overnight in San Francisco
San Francisco, CA3 days ago
Several dogs and cats rescued from burning house in San Francisco
San Francisco, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy