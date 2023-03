Yale Daily News

Yale for $400: Claire Sattler ’23 and Lucas Miner ’24 on their return to the “Jeopardy!” stage By Molly Reinmann, 5 days ago

Those who frequent the New Haven bar scene have probably seen Claire Sattler ’23 or Lucas Miner ’24 dominating weekly trivia nights. Now, the two ...