Crimson Tide Roll Call: Friday, March 3, 2023

Gymnastics: No. 8 Alabama at No. 14 Missouri; 6 p.m. CT; Columbia, Missouri

Baseball: No. 20 Alabama vs. UIC; Tuscaloosa, Ala.; 3 p.m.; Live Stats

Softball: No. 9 Alabama vs. Robert Morris, Longwood; Tuscaloosa Ala.; 4 p.m., 6:30 p.m.; Live Stats

Even though the Crimson Tide led for most of the game, the Kentucky Wildcats were able to dominate the fourth quarter and send Alabama home after just one game in the SEC Tournament. That's the Crimson Tide's fourth straight loss and they now will wait with bated breath to see if they are selected in the NCAA Tournament. Aaliyah Nye led the way with 15 points for Alabama.

Men's Tennis: Georgia 6, Alabama 1

Eight Alabama women's swimmers are headed to compete in the 2023 Women's NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships.

Justin Thomas started off the Arnold Palmer Invitational with an even-par 72, and sits in a tie for 50th. Trey Mullinax was the best former Crimson Tide golfer, shooting a three-under round of 69.

March 3, 1817: It’s not specific to sports, but the Alabama Territory was created when Congress passed the enabling act allowing the division of the Mississippi Territory and the admission of Mississippi into the union as a state. Alabama remained a territory for over two years before becoming the 22nd state in December 1819 …

"Paul Bryant is changing the way football will be played in the Southeastern Conference from this day forward with Alabama's helmet-busting, gang-tackling style of defense." – Auburn coach Ralph "Shug" Jordan.

