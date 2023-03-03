Open in App
Tuscaloosa, AL
See more from this location?
BamaCentral

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Friday, March 3, 2023

By Clay Miller,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XBBka_0l6AOZqC00

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is... National Anthem Day

Check out and subscribe for free to:

Follow us on Facebook: @AlabamaonSI and on Instagram at bamacentralsi

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:

  • Gymnastics: No. 8 Alabama at No. 14 Missouri; 6 p.m. CT; Columbia, Missouri
  • Baseball: No. 20 Alabama vs. UIC; Tuscaloosa, Ala.; 3 p.m.; Live Stats
  • Softball: No. 9 Alabama vs. Robert Morris, Longwood; Tuscaloosa Ala.; 4 p.m., 6:30 p.m.; Live Stats

Crimson Tide Results:

Even though the Crimson Tide led for most of the game, the Kentucky Wildcats were able to dominate the fourth quarter and send Alabama home after just one game in the SEC Tournament. That's the Crimson Tide's fourth straight loss and they now will wait with bated breath to see if they are selected in the NCAA Tournament. Aaliyah Nye led the way with 15 points for Alabama.

  • Men's Tennis: Georgia 6, Alabama 1

Did you Notice?

  • Eight Alabama women's swimmers are headed to compete in the 2023 Women's NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships.
  • Justin Thomas started off the Arnold Palmer Invitational with an even-par 72, and sits in a tie for 50th. Trey Mullinax was the best former Crimson Tide golfer, shooting a three-under round of 69.

On This Day in Crimson Tide History:

March 3, 1817: It’s not specific to sports, but the Alabama Territory was created when Congress passed the enabling act allowing the division of the Mississippi Territory and the admission of Mississippi into the union as a state. Alabama remained a territory for over two years before becoming the 22nd state in December 1819 …

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"Paul Bryant is changing the way football will be played in the Southeastern Conference from this day forward with Alabama's helmet-busting, gang-tackling style of defense." – Auburn coach Ralph "Shug" Jordan.

We'll leave you with this...

See Also:

Alabama at the NFL Combine: DB Interviews and On-Field Workouts, Measurements for LBs/DLs

Crimson Chaos: Alabama Basketball Downs Auburn in Thrilling Comeback, Clinches Regular-Season SEC Crown

Women's Basketball Contains Robyn Benton, but Other Wildcats Get Hot

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
Three Games in Three Days: No. 1 Alabama's Path to its Eighth SEC Tournament Title
Tuscaloosa, AL10 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
How Alabama Basketball is Addressing its 3-Point Shooting Woes
Tuscaloosa, AL1 hour ago
No. 18 Alabama Baseball Powers Past Samford, 11-6
Tuscaloosa, AL22 hours ago
2024 Basketball Prospect Trentyn Flowers will Announce His Commitment March 17
Tuscaloosa, AL3 hours ago
Lauren Esman Living 'Dream Come True' with Alabama Softball
Tuscaloosa, AL1 day ago
All Things Bama Podcast - Tide Keeps Rolling: Combine Recap and SEC Awards
Tuscaloosa, AL4 hours ago
Jahvon Quinerly Reflects on His Path to Winning Co-Sixth Man of the Year
Tuscaloosa, AL1 hour ago
Alabama Makes a Strong Impression on 2027 Quarterback Brady Edmunds
Tuscaloosa, AL1 day ago
Alabama Basketball: Key Focuses Heading into the SEC Tournament
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago
Who Does Alabama Basketball Need to Step Up? Just a Minute
Tuscaloosa, AL5 hours ago
March Madness May Give Alabama a Chance to Vanquish Its Biggest Ghost: All Things CW
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago
An Opponent Finally Scores, but Alabama Softball Defeats Western Michigan 3-1
Tuscaloosa, AL22 hours ago
Two Top Tennessee Prospects Have Alabama in Their Sights
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago
No. 1 Ranked Interior Offensive Lineman Puts Alabama in his Top 14
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago
Alabama Basketball Slips in Latest AP Top 25, Coaches Poll
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago
Montana Fouts Earns Wilson/NFCA D1 Pitcher of the Week Honors
Tuscaloosa, AL1 day ago
Brandon Miller Receives Sporting News First-Team All-American Honors
Tuscaloosa, AL1 day ago
Brandon Miller: "I Never Lose Sight That a Family Lost One of Their Loved Ones"
Tuscaloosa, AL2 hours ago
Brandon Miller Named SEC Player of the Year, Freshman of the Year by League Coaches
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago
Jahmyr Gibbs Runs One of Fastest 40 Times at NFL Combine
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago
The Extra Point: What's Next for Derrick Henry and Josh Jacobs?
Tuscaloosa, AL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy