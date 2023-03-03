Elmira boys basketball wins Class AA crown

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WETM) – How sweet it is to win again.

In a game that was moved up a day due to Friday night’s impending weather storm, Elmira boys basketball did something it hasn’t done in years. Win a Section IV Class AA Championship. Thursday night, Elmira set the pace and never looked back topping defending champion Corning 70-63 at Binghamton High School.

It was the first Section IV Class AA crown for Elmira since the 2018-19 season.

In the first game of the night, the Corning girls dropped a hard-fought game to Binghamton 65-55. The Hawks were the defending Section IV Class AA Champions. Corning’s Alyssa Dobson scored her 1,000th career point for The Hawks.

(PHOTO: NFHS Network)

