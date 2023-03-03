Open in App
California State
See more from this location?
CBS Sacramento

Deep snow closes Yosemite and other California parks

By CBS Sacramento,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LCXXV_0l6A6pjF00

One statistic pretty well tells the whole story: 15 feet (4.6 meters) of snow.

Some parts of Yosemite National Park are buried under that much frozen precip. As a result, the entire park is closed.

And the National Park Service (NPS) has yet to announce when it might open back up.

Pictures on a recent tweet from Yosemite's official Twitter account show the pile-up, with some buildings half-buried.

On its website Thursday afternoon , the park said: "Yosemite has experienced significant snowfall in all areas of the park, resulting in snow depths up to 15 feet in some areas.

"Park crews are working to restore critical services so visitors can safely return. There is no estimated date for reopening."

Some other full and partial closures

Yosemite, nestled in the Sierra Nevada mountains, is not the only NPS site affected by the recent winter storms. Others are also closed, either fully or partially.

Here's a look at the status of some other popular places in California as of 4 p.m. PT Thursday:

• Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks: To the south of Yosemite, " nearly all park roads remain closed while road crews continue working to recover from winter storms."

• Redwood National and State Parks: In far Northern California on the Pacific Coast, you're still mostly out of luck. "Due to multiple storms causing downed trees and power outages, there are closures throughout the park ."

Desert areas haven't necessarily fared better.

• Mojave National Preserve: All roads in the preserve have been closed since Wednesday and will stay closed until further notice, the preserve says on its website. "Please do not drive in the area or go around barricades. Travel in the eastern Mojave region is very unsafe."

Its Twitter account showed a video of near-blizzard conditions there on Wednesday.

• Death Valley National Park: Even California's proverbial oven has been affected, with some roads closed because of winter storm conditions . Other roads and trails are still closed because of "damage and debris from major flooding this summer."

There are bright spots, however.

• Joshua Tree National Park: Not far from Palm Springs, this park has reopened after a brief closure. "All the main roads are now open. Campgrounds, visitor centers and hiking trails are open. Water and ice may be present on the roads; drive cautiously. All dirt roads are closed and will reopen when cleared."

The winter scenery on its latest tweet is lovely.

• California state parks: As of Thursday afternoon, 14 state parks were fully closed, and another 34 were partially closed. But with more than 280 park units in the system, plenty of options remain. Click here for the latest updates.

Beyond California

It's not just the Golden State grappling with winter weather.

For instance, Grand Canyon National Park warned would-be visitors on Thursday morning : "Postpone travel today. There are many regional road closures this morning. All trails into Grand Canyon and footpaths along the rim are snow-packed and icy. Foot traction is advised."

The bottom line: Check any park's site before heading out. (Well, Everglades is a pretty safe bet regarding winter weather right now.)

And remember that just because a park remains open, it may not be easy to access. Be sure your vehicle is winter-ready and that you're well-equipped with the proper gear and clothing.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local California State newsLocal California State
California woman dies after snow porch collapses in storm
Foresthill, CA7 days ago
Over 50 feet of snow dumped on California. Even Disneyland experienced snow
Hesperia, CA6 days ago
Before and after: New photos show remarkable recovery at California's most beleaguered reservoir
Oroville, CA15 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Suzanne Crough: The Sad, Tragic Death of "The Partridge Family" Star
Laughlin, NV4 days ago
Woman Finds Husband's Body While Getting Christmas Decorations from a Closet 8 Months After He Went Missing
Troy, IL1 day ago
Sports World Saddened By The Tiger Woods, Girlfriend News
New York City, NY10 hours ago
California winter storm closes massive I-5 freeway at Grapevine
Los Angeles, CA12 days ago
An 81-year-old man trapped in a major California snowstorm for a week says he survived by eating snow and croissants he had in his car
Big Pine, CA9 hours ago
California storm strands surprising wildlife in South Lake Tahoe
South Lake Tahoe, CA5 days ago
28 arrested after California ‘cartel-style’ killings
Goshen, CA8 days ago
Mark Wahlberg Sells Los Angeles Mansion at a Multi-Million Dollar Discount After Leaving California
Los Angeles, CA18 days ago
Family of killed North Bay student say there was prior conflict at school
Santa Rosa, CA6 days ago
Wife of American man kidnapped in Mexico says she didn't know he was crossing the border. He just said he needed to help out a couple of friends.
Brownsville, TX9 hours ago
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in California is a Must-Visit
Los Angeles, CA25 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy