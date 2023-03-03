Open in App
Pasadena, CA
Pasadena teacher arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting student

By City News Service Inc.,

5 days ago
| Photo courtesy of the Pasadena Police Department

A Pasadena middle-school teacher was arrested Thursday on suspicion of molesting a girl, police said.

Detectives arrested the history teacher, 34-year-old Michael Medina of Glendale, on the campus of McKinley School on South Oak Knoll Avenue.

Medina was booked for multiple lewd and lascivious acts with a minor, police said.

During the investigation, detectives from the Pasenda Police Department discovered evidence of child pornography and other proof that Medina sexually assaulted the 14-year-old student, Lt. Keith Gomez said in a statement.

Detectives conducted interviews, examined digital evidence and executed search warrants at two locations, according to the statement.

Medina is currently released on bond.

Anyone with further information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Pasadena police at 626-744-4241. For those who prefer to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

