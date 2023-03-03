Open in App
Jacksonville, FL
What Now Jacksonville

Local Franchise Veteran Opening Several Twin Peaks in Northeast Florida

By Joey Reams,

5 days ago

Twin Peaks , the national chain “reminiscent of a comfortable cabin in the mountain,” is preparing to open a new location in East Arlington at 11892 Atlantic Blvd .

The company’s newest location is moving into the Kernan Village shopping center in late April 2023 , according to the Florida Times-Union . The new 6,314 square-foot location will move into the former home of Cinco De Mayo Mexican restaurant, which relocated last year to the Harbour Place shopping center. While Twin Peaks currently has nine locations in Florida, this will be the first one owned and operated by Moussa Haidar of Mohaidarfl LLC . The group plans to open more locations in Jacksonville and Tallahassee.

“Moussa is a highly experienced operator who is well-known for his commitment to providing outstanding customer service and developing long-term loyalty from his satisfied guests, Twin Peaks CEO Joe Hummel said at the time of the announcement. “Twin Peaks is experiencing impressive growth right now, so there’s no better time for Moussa to join our brand.”

The new East Arlington location is just the beginning for Haidar, who told Jacksonville Daily Record he plans to open six more locations over the next five years, hoping to open three more locations in the Jacksonville area. Other locations that expect to receive Twins Peaks via Mohaidarfl LLC include Tallahassee, Ocala, and Gainesville. The new Jacksonville Twin Peaks will have about 300 seats between the inside and the patio.

The company has seen massive growth since FAT Brands acquired Twin Peaks for $300 million in 2021. Andy Wiederhorn , CEO of Fat Brands, told investors that Twin Peaks “expects to open 15 to 20 locations next year,” according to Restaurant Business Magazine . Now Haidar, a franchise veteran with 26 years of experience in the restaurant industry, is ready to bring the one-of-a-kind restaurant to Northeast Florida.

“I have known the Twin Peaks founder, Randy DeWitt, for many years and have been following the brand’s journey,” Haidar tells Jacksonville Daily Record. “I have always enjoyed Twin Peaks and believed it was a great concept with its delicious scratch-made food, 29-degree beer, and sports-viewing atmosphere. I can’t wait to help this best-in-class brand grow as we bring Twin Peaks to more of Florida.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=407y0e_0l6A4IyC00
Photo: Official


