Lion Habitat Ranch celebrates World Wildlife weekend in Las Vegas with birthday bash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas wildlife sanctuary is set to celebrate World Wildlife weekend with special birthday shout-outs to three of its animals on the property.

On Friday, March 3, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. they will be celebrating World Wildlife Day and lions, Geno and Belladonna’s 16th birthday.

This year’s theme is “Partnerships for Wildlife Conservation” to celebrate all conservation efforts at all levels.

Ozzie the Giraffe’s 9th birthday will be celebrated on Saturday, March 4, and Sunday, March 5.

There will be a gardening activity around 12, and a scavenger hunt to learn more about biodiversity.

Ozzie the Giraffe’s 9th birthday will be celebrated on Saturday, March 4, and Sunday, March 5. (The Lion Habitat Ranch)

Festivities will also include party favor-themed enrichment for the animals, a scavenger hunt, and a birthday cake for Ozzie, each day at Noon. There will be a gardening activity around 2 p.m. in honor of World Wildlife Day.

Ozzie will also entertain guests while he paints a canvas with his tongue, every half hour.

The ranch is located minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, 382 Bruner Avenue in Las Vegas.

