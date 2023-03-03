Open in App
Las Vegas, NV
See more from this location?
8 News Now

Lion Habitat Ranch celebrates World Wildlife weekend in Las Vegas with birthday bash

By Julia Romero,

5 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas wildlife sanctuary is set to celebrate World Wildlife weekend with special birthday shout-outs to three of its animals on the property.

On Friday, March 3, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. they will be celebrating World Wildlife Day and lions, Geno and Belladonna’s 16th birthday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mK8fF_0l6A42vp00
On Friday, March 3, The Lion Habitat will be celebrating World Wildlife Day and lions, Geno, and Belladonna’s 16th birthday.

This year’s theme is “Partnerships for Wildlife Conservation” to celebrate all conservation efforts at all levels.

Ozzie the Giraffe’s 9th birthday will be celebrated on Saturday, March 4, and Sunday, March 5.

There will be a gardening activity around 12, and a scavenger hunt to learn more about biodiversity.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZWtbH_0l6A42vp00
    Ozzie the Giraffe’s 9th birthday will be celebrated on Saturday, March 4, and Sunday, March 5. (The Lion Habitat Ranch)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cwrWQ_0l6A42vp00
    (The Lion Habitat Ranch)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18h0hv_0l6A42vp00
    (The Lion Habitat Ranch)

Festivities will also include party favor-themed enrichment for the animals, a scavenger hunt, and a birthday cake for Ozzie, each day at Noon.  There will be a gardening activity around 2 p.m. in honor of World Wildlife Day.

Ozzie will also entertain guests while he paints a canvas with his tongue, every half hour.

The ranch is located minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, 382 Bruner Avenue in Las Vegas.

For more information on the festivities click HERE.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Las Vegas, NV newsLocal Las Vegas, NV
Spring Into Fashion With The Las Vegas Fashion Council
Las Vegas, NV21 hours ago
Creating At-Home Flower Arrangements Like A Pro
Las Vegas, NV21 hours ago
Siegfried & Roy’s ‘Jungle Palace’ for sale, listed at $3 million
Las Vegas, NV23 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Aviation Nation is moving to spring
Las Vegas, NV3 hours ago
Lost cat found in Las Vegas hotel room, healthy and back with owner
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Cheers To Craft Cocktails
Las Vegas, NV21 hours ago
How a grassroots group helps bust illegal backyard breeders
Las Vegas, NV20 hours ago
10 Must-Try Mexican Restaurants In Summerlin, Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Fontainebleau Las Vegas LED sign testing underway
Las Vegas, NV4 hours ago
Henderson favorite Nielsen’s Frozen Custard set to open in northwest Las Vegas
Henderson, NV1 day ago
Biden scheduled to designate Avi Kwa Ame national monument during Las Vegas trip: sources
Las Vegas, NV20 hours ago
Spring Cleaning After Divorce
Las Vegas, NV21 hours ago
Tivoli Village hosts 'Farm to Table' marketplace fair
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Time for pie! Where to celebrate National Pie Day (3.14) in Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Lucky slots winner takes over $11,000 jackpot
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Arizona man seen helping women during 1 October shooting now in need
Las Vegas, NV23 hours ago
Missing boy from Las Vegas possibly spotted in southern Utah with 2 men
Las Vegas, NV19 hours ago
Las Vegas ‘Baby Incredible Hulk’ dies after battle with rare genetic disorder
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Advocates: Proposal to add gaming could make Las Vegas commercial area a 24-hour hotspot
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
New Locations Coming for Two Local Family-Owned Restaurants
Las Vegas, NV22 hours ago
Becoming Your Best Self With The Help of ‘Total Body Beautiful’
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
‘Little Air & Style’ competition returns to Lee Canyon
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
Uncommon Conversations Panel: “Leading Ladies” as Part of Women’s History Month
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Crafting The “Future Makers”
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
The Golf Stop to Open in Henderson
Henderson, NV1 day ago
Public health vending machines offer health kits, clean syringes in Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV14 hours ago
13 Investigates: Busting backyard breeders
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
The “Future Makers” Start Here
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Contest Winners Who Were Handed a Free Restaurant Plan to Open a Vintage Vegas Diner
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy