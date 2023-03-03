Open in App
Inside The Athletics

Updates on Laureano, Kaprielian, and Piña

By Jason Burke,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cCFdi_0l6A3yqp00

The A's could be at full strength soon

Ramón Laureano was a late scratch ahead of Tuesday's game against the Angels due to some left groin tightness. The team has said that this was a precautionary measure.

Manny Piña hasn't played in a game since the spring opener on February 25 due to some calf soreness.

Both players took live batting practice off rehabbing starter James Kaprielian on Thursday. Per Mark Kotsay, Piña still has to go through a running progression before he can begin playing in games again.

The A's skipper said that for Laureano, they'd see how he felt swinging on Thursday, and he could be back in the lineup as early as Friday against the Kansas City Royals.

Kotsay also said of Kaprielian's rehab, that depending on how his throwing session went with Laureano and Piña on Thursday, the next step for James Kaprielian could be some in-game work, probably following the same track as fellow starter Paul Blackburn .

