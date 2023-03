baylorlariat.com

No. 1 SMU squeaks by No. 8 Baylor equestrian, 10-8, on Bears’ Senior Day By Michael Haag, 5 days ago

By Michael Haag, 5 days ago

Nearly two weeks after dropping a heartbreaker to then-No. 7 Oklahoma State University, 10-9, at home, No. 8 Baylor equestrian came within two points of ...