Open in App
Martin, TN
See more from this location?
Larry Brown Sports

College basketball player ejected after throwing huge punch in SIUE-UT Martin game

By Larry Brown,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E4FJy_0l6A0X6h00

Three players were ejected from Thursday night’s SIU-Edwardsville vs. UT Martin basketball game for their roles in a fight.

SIUE had just scored in the first half, and UT Martin’s Rifen Miguel was seen leaning his head against the head of opponent DeeJuan Pruitt as they went down the court. Miguel kept his head against Pruitt’s for about six steps before an annoyed Pruitt hauled off and decked Miguel with a huge punch.

A skirmish broke out after that punch, which resulted in Miguel, Pruitt and another player (Jalen Myers) being ejected.

UT Martin won the game 81-75 to advance to the semifinals of the Ohio Valley Conference tournament. Miguel was challenging Pruitt by leaning his head against him. Pruitt sent him a message with a huge haymaker.

The post College basketball player ejected after throwing huge punch in SIUE-UT Martin game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Edwardsville, IL newsLocal Edwardsville, IL
Fire damages McDonald’s/Circle K in Edwardsville
Edwardsville, IL5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Emily Valentine memorial happening tonight
Saint Louis, MO5 days ago
Tornado Watch Until 10 PM Tonight for Sections of West Tennessee!
Jackson, TN6 days ago
Police Beat for Saturday, March 4th, 2023
Centralia, IL3 days ago
Teen, woman hurt from drive-by shooting in north St. Louis
Saint Louis, MO4 days ago
Arnold woman, man hurt in crash in St. Charles County
Arnold, MO5 days ago
Hit-and-Run in St. Louis Kills 3 Teens and a 'Very Sweet' 20-Year-Old Father, Suspect Still at Large
Saint Louis, MO8 days ago
More rocks thrown from Hampton Avenue overpass, damaging vehicles
Saint Louis, MO4 days ago
Man robbed of phone at gunpoint in St. Louis, 11 suspects accused
Saint Louis, MO4 days ago
Man shot in parking lot of QuikTrip in Florissant
Florissant, MO3 days ago
Popular St. Louis-area burger joint is coming to Cottleville
Cottleville, MO5 days ago
Man Charged in Deadly Midtown Crash Has History of Traffic Violations
Saint Louis, MO6 days ago
House Springs man charged for alleged hit-and-run on Hwy. 141
House Springs, MO5 days ago
Missouri AG subpoenas St. Louis mayor, comptroller in Kim Gardner case
Saint Louis, MO5 days ago
Grandmother attacked at Central West End grocery store
Saint Louis, MO4 days ago
MPD makes largest crystal meth bust in department history
Milan, TN7 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy