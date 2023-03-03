Open in App
Dayton, OH
See more from this location?
WHIO Dayton

Man indicted on 7 counts, including murder, assault, for deadly shooting in Dayton

By WHIO Staff,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qhhzd_0l6A0GLa00

A man was indicted Thursday for shooting and killing a person in Dayton back in February 2023.

>> Alex Murdaugh trial: Jury finds attorney guilty of murder of wife, son

News Center 7 previously reported that Dayton Police and Fire were dispatched to the 1900 block of Shaftesbury Road at around midnight on reports of a shooting, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch stated. Officers found Lafeon Hamilton , 35, of Dayton, shot and his shooter fleeing the scene.

Hamilton succumbed to his injury and died at the scene, the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed.

Dayton Police later identified Terrill Nelson, 33, as the shooter.

Nelson was eventually found by Dayton’s automated license plate readers . Officers attempted to pull over the suspect vehicle, but Nelson drove off recklessly and a police chase ensued with several law enforcement cruisers trailing him.

“Officers utilized pursuit mitigation tools and techniques with the goal of reducing the danger that the suspect posed to the community. They deployed tire deflation devices and a Pursuit Intervention Technique, forcing the suspect vehicle to stop,” Lieutenant Steven Bauer said.

Nelson was booked in the Montgomery County Jail and indicted on 2 counts of murder, 2 counts of felonious assault, 1 count of grand theft, and 2 counts of failure to comply with an order or signal from an officer.

Nelson was previously indicted for animal cruelty after shooting and killing his mother’s cat .

The accused is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday, March 7.


Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Dayton, OH newsLocal Dayton, OH
Suspect arrested in Dayton SWAT standoff
Dayton, OH19 hours ago
Police: Man shot in the head in Springfield
Springfield, OH9 hours ago
Man arrested after SWAT called to Dayton neighborhood
Dayton, OH1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Court docs: Woman charged after robbing man at gunpoint
Cincinnati, OH7 hours ago
Dog shot dead in Clifton home invasion, police say
Cincinnati, OH11 hours ago
Dayton police still investigating deadly February hit and run; Asking public for information
Dayton, OH1 day ago
Suspected fentanyl found in search
Dayton, OH7 hours ago
Man arrested, charged in suspected ‘organized theft’ involving briefcases containing coins, cash
Kettering, OH1 day ago
15-year-old arrested for shooting, killing 17-year-old, wounding 13-month-old in Cincinnati
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Cincinnati man indicted for abducting, raping several women multiple times in one week
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Vehicle hits, hospitalizes Cincinnati Police officer in downtown area
Cincinnati, OH5 hours ago
Police ask for help IDing suspects accused of stealing from elderly person
Kettering, OH20 hours ago
11-year-old Waynesville student dies unexpectedly; Sheriff’s office investigating
Waynesville, OH1 day ago
Dayton Police search for driver who crashed into building then fled
Dayton, OH1 day ago
Piqua man arrested after drug trafficking investigation
Piqua, OH1 day ago
Officer strikes pedestrian with vehicle in Dayton
Dayton, OH1 day ago
Deputies seek man accused of robbing antique store
Dayton, OH2 days ago
Missing teen and her baby found safe: DPD
Dayton, OH1 day ago
Kettering Police search for theft suspect, ask for public’s help
Kettering, OH2 days ago
16-year-old drives car that traps, kills 17-year-old in Miami Co.
Troy, OH1 day ago
WATCH: Suspected drunk driver crashes into state trooper during traffic stop
Dayton, OH42 minutes ago
Reward of $20,000 offered for info on missing woman, Cierra Chapman
Dayton, OH1 day ago
Springfield Police asking for help to ID person of interest in connection to Home Depot theft
Springfield, OH1 day ago
Missing 13-year-old mother, 3-month-old son found safe
Dayton, OH1 day ago
Joe Mixon’s house cordoned by crime scene tape; juvenile injured in Anderson Township
Anderson Township, OH1 day ago
Cincinnati: Police Are Investigating A South Cumminsville Shooting
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Deputies asking for help in identifying Washington Twp. theft suspect
Washington Township, OH2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy