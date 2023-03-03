Man indicted on 7 counts, including murder, assault, for deadly shooting in Dayton

A man was indicted Thursday for shooting and killing a person in Dayton back in February 2023.

>> Alex Murdaugh trial: Jury finds attorney guilty of murder of wife, son

News Center 7 previously reported that Dayton Police and Fire were dispatched to the 1900 block of Shaftesbury Road at around midnight on reports of a shooting, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch stated. Officers found Lafeon Hamilton , 35, of Dayton, shot and his shooter fleeing the scene.

Hamilton succumbed to his injury and died at the scene, the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed.

Dayton Police later identified Terrill Nelson, 33, as the shooter.

Nelson was eventually found by Dayton’s automated license plate readers . Officers attempted to pull over the suspect vehicle, but Nelson drove off recklessly and a police chase ensued with several law enforcement cruisers trailing him.

“Officers utilized pursuit mitigation tools and techniques with the goal of reducing the danger that the suspect posed to the community. They deployed tire deflation devices and a Pursuit Intervention Technique, forcing the suspect vehicle to stop,” Lieutenant Steven Bauer said.

Nelson was booked in the Montgomery County Jail and indicted on 2 counts of murder, 2 counts of felonious assault, 1 count of grand theft, and 2 counts of failure to comply with an order or signal from an officer.

Nelson was previously indicted for animal cruelty after shooting and killing his mother’s cat .

The accused is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday, March 7.



