CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — In episode 185 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Bret Beherns and Brice Bement recap Illinois basketball’s 91-87 double overtime win over Michigan in the home finale for the Illini. Matthew Mayer (24) and Terrence Shannon Jr. (21) combined to score 45 points and grab 14 rebounds.

Listen:

