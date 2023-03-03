TV tonight: Humphrey faces his most bizarre case yet in Beyond Paradise

Beyond Paradise

8pm, BBC One

It was a heartbreaking start to life in their new Devon paradise for Humphrey (Kris Marshall) and Martha (Sally Bretton) last week, and they are struggling to move forward after their loss. Things get worse for Humphrey, who is now taking on his most bizarre case yet: a family of four have vanished from their house, leaving their dinners half-eaten and the TV and lights left on. Hollie Richardson

Hotel Portofino

9pm, ITV1

For once it’s the Portofino’s staff, and not their imperious guests, causing the most trouble. At least that’s how it seems when Bella’s compromising letter falls into the wrong hands and a valuable painting goes missing, culminating in a showdown between Cecil and Jack. Ellen E Jones

QI

9pm, BBC Two

More amiable middlebrow panel show joshing as we revisit highlights from the 20th series of this trivia quiz. QI is very much a known quantity at this stage – but from very intimate locations for gun ports to the precise etymology of cattle, you’ll pick up a few diverting trivia titbits. Phil Harrison

The Last Leg

10pm, Channel 4

Funny guys … Alex Brooker, Adam Hills And Josh Widdicombe on the The Last Leg. Photograph: Channel 4

Comedians Frankie Boyle and Josh Pugh and TV presenter AJ Odudu are the celebrity guests joining hosts Adam Hills, Josh Widdicombe and Alex Brooker this week, as they dissect the events of yet another seven days on Earth. HR

The Graham Norton Show

10.40pm, BBC One

Stephen Graham being mistaken for Craig from Big Brother and Colin Farrell being photographed by fans as he raced a horse while out on a jog in Ireland are just a couple of the top-tier celebrity anecdotes bound to make it into this highlights reel of the latest series. HR

Couples Therapy

11.05pm, BBC Two

Dr Orna Guralnik leaves her chair to have coffee with clinical adviser Dr Virginia Goldner and ask for her take on Molly and Josh’s relationship. Back in the room for their session, Josh prefers small talk while Molly wants to dive straight in – which only makes Orna probe Josh to talk about his childhood. HR

Film choice

The wonder of you … Austin Butler in Elvis. Photograph: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures/AP

Elvis (Baz Luhrmann, 2022), 11.35am, 8pm, Sky Cinema Premiere

Austin Butler just bagged a Bafta for his turn as Elvis Presley, and he is the best thing in Baz Luhrmann’s flamboyant biopic of the rock’n’roller. Mastering the physical impersonation, Butler also gives a sense of Presley as an unresolved mix of mummy’s boy and sexual whirlwind, while the recreations of his stage performances are electrifying. The film looks at events through the eyes of his manager, Colonel Tom Parker – played uneasily with a prosthetic nose and sort-of Dutch accent by Tom Hanks – which foregrounds the financial aspect of their relationship and the what-ifs of a career Luhrmann sees as created but also hindered by Parker. Simon Wardell