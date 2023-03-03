TV tonight: Humphrey faces his most bizarre case yet in Beyond Paradise
By Hollie Richardson Ellen E Jones Phil Harrison and Simon Wardell,
5 days ago
Beyond Paradise
8pm, BBC One
It was a heartbreaking start to life in their new Devon paradise for Humphrey (Kris Marshall) and Martha (Sally Bretton) last week, and they are struggling to move forward after their loss. Things get worse for Humphrey, who is now taking on his most bizarre case yet: a family of four have vanished from their house, leaving their dinners half-eaten and the TV and lights left on. Hollie Richardson
Hotel Portofino
9pm, ITV1
For once it’s the Portofino’s staff, and not their imperious guests, causing the most trouble. At least that’s how it seems when Bella’s compromising letter falls into the wrong hands and a valuable painting goes missing, culminating in a showdown between Cecil and Jack. Ellen E Jones
QI
9pm, BBC Two
More amiable middlebrow panel show joshing as we revisit highlights from the 20th series of this trivia quiz. QI is very much a known quantity at this stage – but from very intimate locations for gun ports to the precise etymology of cattle, you’ll pick up a few diverting trivia titbits. Phil Harrison
The Last Leg
10pm, Channel 4
Comedians Frankie Boyle and Josh Pugh and TV presenter AJ Odudu are the celebrity guests joining hosts Adam Hills, Josh Widdicombe and Alex Brooker this week, as they dissect the events of yet another seven days on Earth. HR
The Graham Norton Show
10.40pm, BBC One
Stephen Graham being mistaken for Craig from Big Brother and Colin Farrell being photographed by fans as he raced a horse while out on a jog in Ireland are just a couple of the top-tier celebrity anecdotes bound to make it into this highlights reel of the latest series. HR
Couples Therapy
11.05pm, BBC Two
Dr Orna Guralnik leaves her chair to have coffee with clinical adviser Dr Virginia Goldner and ask for her take on Molly and Josh’s relationship. Back in the room for their session, Josh prefers small talk while Molly wants to dive straight in – which only makes Orna probe Josh to talk about his childhood. HR
Film choice
Elvis (Baz Luhrmann, 2022), 11.35am, 8pm, Sky Cinema Premiere Austin Butler just bagged a Bafta for his turn as Elvis Presley, and he is the best thing in Baz Luhrmann’s flamboyant biopic of the rock’n’roller. Mastering the physical impersonation, Butler also gives a sense of Presley as an unresolved mix of mummy’s boy and sexual whirlwind, while the recreations of his stage performances are electrifying. The film looks at events through the eyes of his manager, Colonel Tom Parker – played uneasily with a prosthetic nose and sort-of Dutch accent by Tom Hanks – which foregrounds the financial aspect of their relationship and the what-ifs of a career Luhrmann sees as created but also hindered by Parker. Simon Wardell
