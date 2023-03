Sophomore guard Ty Price, the region’s leading scorer, notched 23 of his game-best 31 points after halftime to help Butler County pull away for a 67-56 victory over Hancock County in the first round of the 3rd Region Tournament Thursday night at the Sportscenter.

With the win, the Bears (22-10) move on to face Owensboro (17-10) in Saturday’s semifinals at 7:45 p.m.