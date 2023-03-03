Boys Hoops Roundup: Big second half fuels Cheboygan at Rogers City

ROGERS CITY – Cheboygan boys basketball coach Jason Friday was far from pleased with his team's first-half performance at Rogers City on Thursday.

The second half? That was a different story for the Chiefs, who put it together, overcame a seven-point halftime deficit, and finished off their regular season with a 67-56 non-conference victory over the Hurons.

“In the second half, we finally came and played with some energy,” said Friday. “It was almost like we walked in believing we were going to win just because we were there. We beat them last week, and it was like we were playing pickup ball, and I got on them pretty good a halftime, and they really responded.”

The lackluster opening two quarters saw the Chiefs (8-14) trailing 37-30 going into the break, but they recovered by outscoring the Hurons 16-7 in the third and taking a 46-44 lead into the fourth. In the fourth, the Chiefs scored 21 points to seal a hard-fought road win.

On the night, the Chiefs featured seven players who scored six points or more, led by junior Dylan Balazovic’s 13 points. Daniel Hudson tallied 12 points, while Caden Gardner and Connor Gibbons also hit double figures with 11 and 10 points respectively. Brennen Thater netted eight, Robert Godfrey had seven, and Patrick Watson chipped in with six.

“We had a couple kids who didn’t play good in the first half, and they responded with great second halves,” Friday said. “Somebody who played great in that first half and kept us in the game was Robert Godfrey. He scored seven in the second quarter and really just helped us hang around, and Connor (Gibbons) hit a buzzer-beater three at the end of the half, and that cut it to single digits, cut it to nine or eight, and we just played with so much more intensity in that second half.”

For Friday and his players, it was the type of momentum-boosting win they needed, especially with district play coming up.

“Any time you get a win, it’s nice,” Friday said. “We don’t have Kaleb (Goodrich) right now, that’s huge. Not having one of your leading scorers, your leading assist guy, your leader in steals, your biggest offensive creator, that hurts, but we had some guys that really stepped up in that second half and just played solid. We don’t ask them to do anything more, just be solid and play a good game, and the kids really did that in the second half. They rebounded, they didn’t turn the ball over."

Cheboygan hosts Grayling in a MHSAA Division 2 district semifinal at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8.

In a 56-36 loss at Harbor Springs on Tuesday, Thater led the Chiefs with 13 points, while Gardner tallied 10, Balazovic scored seven, Gibbons netted three, and Hudson recorded one.

In junior varsity action, Cheboygan suffered a 50-40 loss to Harbor Springs. Luke Munger led Cheboygan with 13 points, while Jack Ekdahl scored 11, Owen Kimbrell finished with nine, Carson Kiefer added four, and Luke Lafrinere notched three.

Inland Lakes struggles defensively in loss at Grayling

GRAYLING – The Inland Lakes boys basketball team has been on one heck of a run lately.

On Thursday, however, the Bulldogs suffered their first defeat in nine games after losing a 71-47 non-conference clash at Grayling in their regular season finale.

The Bulldogs (16-6) fell behind 18-8 after one quarter of play, while the Vikings delivered a strong second quarter and took a commanding 40-19 advantage into halftime. By the end of three, the Vikings remained in control with a 60-32 lead.

Senior Kaden Hansel scored 21 points to lead the Bulldogs, who received seven points from Sam Schoonmaker, five from Connor Knight, and four apiece from Connor Wallace and Noah Shugar. Sam Mayer, Payton Teuthorn and Cash DePauw each scored two.

“It’s nice getting that level of competition before districts, but I don’t think we played well enough defensively to compete with a darn good team,” said Inland Lakes coach Lee Nash. “We’ve got to do a better job at that. It’s a loss, but it’s a loss that doesn’t hurt us from our goals, it doesn’t take away from us being conference champions, and it doesn’t take away from districts. Seeing this good competition is healthy for us.

“Our players will respond, they’ll work hard in practice next week, and we’ll be ready for districts.”

Inland Lakes, which clinched a Ski Valley Conference title share with a win over Gaylord St. Mary on Tuesday, faces Monday’s Wolverine-Rogers City winner in a MHSAA Division 4 district semifinal clash in Onaway at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8.

NMCA picks up road victory at Wolverine

WOLVERINE – In one final tune-up before its postseason begins, the Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy boys basketball team capped off its regular season with a 73-57 victory at Wolverine on Thursday.

“In our final game of the season, we knew we had the danger of it being a trap game for us with districts starting Monday,” said NMCA coach James Brabson. “Thankfully the boys came out to play and in a hostile environment they were able to keep their heads and their calm and prevail. To me, their maturity on the court spoke volumes tonight about their character and who they are as people.”

Thanks to a solid first half, the Eagles (11-9) took a 37-22 lead into the break. In the third quarter, the Eagles pushed their advantage to as much as 28 points.

Josiah Brabson led the Eagles with 26 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists, while Josh Ferraiuolo tallied 17 points and five assists. Like Brabson, Derek Vest recorded a double-double with 12 points, 10 rebounds and three steals. Jeremiah Tucker had eight points, Wyatt Martens chipped in with six points in his return from an injury, Ben MacCurdy finished two points and seven boards, and Kyle Maghakian netted two points.

“Outside of a couple turnovers and giving up a few cheap baskets with under a minute to go, I thought Josh (Ferraiuolo) and Josiah (Brabson) both played really well for us tonight,” Brabson said. “Josh helped control the floor with the ball in his hands, and overall kept the ball moving well for us. Josiah (Brabson) and Derek (Vest) probably had their two best overall games of the season. They both worked hard on the glass and on defense throughout the game. Josiah continued to work at facilitating for his teammates and it showed in the overall flow of the game.”

NMCA begins its MHSAA Division 4 district tournament with a 5:30 p.m. first-round clash against Posen in Onaway on Monday.

“We drew a really rough opponent in Posen, who is probably the hardest working team we have faced,” Brabson said. “It’s impressive to see how defensively disciplined they are, and so we will have a huge task ahead of us come Monday.”

Pellston battles, but falls at home to Gaylord St. Mary

PELLSTON – The Pellston boys basketball team kept fighting on Thursday night.

Unfortunately for the Hornets, their attempt at an upset fell short in an 80-62 home loss to Gaylord St. Mary in a Ski Valley Conference matchup.

“We battled the entire game, but at the end of the day we couldn’t shut them down on defense,” said Pellston coach Nate Meinke. “They shoot really well and are very disciplined. We had their lead down to five in the third quarter, but could not string together enough stops. I’m happy with the way we played. It was a good test for us going into district week.”

Senior Cody Dyer scored 27 points to lead the Hornets (7-13, 4-10 Ski Valley), while Hale Dufresne netted 10, Logan Keiser tallied nine, Jack Schmalzried added six, and Chris Dankert recorded four.

For the Snowbirds (18-4, 14-2), Brody Jeffers finished with a game-high 30 points. Daniel Jacobson scored 20 points and Gavin Bebble tallied 18.

With the win, the Snowbirds finished in a three-way tie for the Ski Valley title with Onaway and Inland Lakes.

Pellston hosts Johannesburg-Lewiston in a Ski Valley makeup game on Saturday morning, then heads to postseason play to take on Mackinac Island in a 7 p.m. first-round district clash in Mackinaw City on Monday.

This article originally appeared on Cheboygan Daily Tribune: Boys Hoops Roundup: Big second half fuels Cheboygan at Rogers City