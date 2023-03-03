Open in App
Wahiawa, HI
See more from this location?
KHON2

Save our school! Keiki protest to save Kamalani Academy

By Sandy Harjo-Livingston,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V6kEj_0l69oyXr00

WAHIAWA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Kamalani Academy, a charter school located in Wahiawā, is trying to keep its doors open.

Keiki and their school staff attended a rally Thursday afternoon, March 2, at the Queen Liliuokalani building to get the attention of the Board of Education before they went into their meeting.

Why all this fuss?

The State Charter Commission voted last week, five to one, to revoke Kamalani’s contract. The SCC said that Kamalani Academy had issues of concern for the board from the 2021 school year.

The issues were admission and enrollment as well as what the BOE described as an unauthorized virtual learning program.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SBMQo_0l69oyXr00

“I think, it’s important that the commissioners are making such a big decision about our students and their school, that they see these kids … that they’re affecting them,” said Amanda Fung, Kamalani Academy principal.

Fung wants the public to know that too many children will not have a school home next year.

“It’s 160 kids that will not have a place next year just because the adults can’t get their things together,” added Fung.

If the revocation stands, then the school closure would begin at the end of this school year, meaning that there would not be a 2023-24 school year.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Hawaii State newsLocal Hawaii State
Top 15 Hawaiʻi Department of Education principals for 2023 honored Saturday
Honolulu, HI1 day ago
Permanent, affordable housing for former women inmates
Honolulu, HI19 hours ago
Women’s Day: Influential women who went to UH Manoa
Honolulu, HI3 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Aging Well: Kunia retiree says photography hobby brings joy
Honolulu, HI22 hours ago
City Councilmember calls for tougher enforcement on illegal hikes
Honolulu, HI17 hours ago
HPD seeking budget increase amid recruitment efforts
Honolulu, HI1 day ago
White Coat ceremony recognizes 112 nursing students
Honolulu, HI3 days ago
Former Mililani athletic director accused of stealing $400K from school turns himself in
Mililani, HI1 day ago
Enchanted Lake Elementary School to celebrate 60 years
Kailua, HI4 days ago
HS Athletic Director Allegedly Stole $60K From Booster Club
Honolulu, HI2 days ago
Lawmakers propose search and rescue reimbursements for illegal hikes
Honolulu, HI2 days ago
‘Nobody Wants To Sell’: An Iconic Honolulu Church Makes A Difficult Decision
Honolulu, HI1 day ago
Honolulu Emergency Services proposal for new Ocean Safety, ambulance facilities
Honolulu, HI1 day ago
Honolulu Rehab With Lucrative Pay For Top Staff Stiffed Regular Workers, Federal Probe Finds
Honolulu, HI2 days ago
Hawaii man battling rare form of cancer finishes Great Aloha Run, making every step count
Honolulu, HI1 day ago
“I don’t want to be the second generation to die on the waitlist:” Native Hawaiian protesters seek to “reclaim” DHHL lands
Waianae, HI1 day ago
Hawaiʻi Wants TikTok To Comply With Investigation
Honolulu, HI1 day ago
$16M police substation meant to serve West Oahu has just one officer and sits mostly unused
Honolulu, HI3 days ago
8,600 lbs of marine debris removed from He’eia Kea Harbor
Kaneohe, HI2 days ago
Kaimuki High School campus closed due to power outage
Honolulu, HI5 days ago
‘He brought everybody together’: Family, friends celebrate life of Waikiki beachboy China Uemura
Honolulu, HI3 days ago
Windy forecast raises concerns over falling trees and boulders
Honolulu, HI17 hours ago
Big changes coming to popular North Shore beach
Haleiwa, HI13 hours ago
Pacific Buddhist Academy hosts 17th annual Taiko Festival
Honolulu, HI4 days ago
Memorial Evensong for musical prodigy John McCreary
Honolulu, HI2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy