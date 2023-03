rumsonfairhavenretrospect.com

In Memoriam: Shrewsbury Resident, Jonathan Tieri, 28 By Elaine Van Develde, 5 days ago

Jonathan Connor Tieri, of Shrewsbury, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Sunday, Feb. 26, at Riverview Medical Center, with his family by his side. ...