'It's time for us to grow up here': Pacers follow strong road wins with immature defeat

SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- The Pacers had one of their most listless performances of the season Thursday night, and they didn't have to watch any film to figure out what went wrong.

They entered the AT&T Center feeling a rare, but dangerous, sense of superiority over a proud franchise in the beginning stages of a rebuild. Sure, there are NBA title banners in San Antonio's rafters from the not too distant past, but the players who won them have long since moved on and what remains is an extremely young group that has talent but nothing close to a centerpiece. The central goal for the franchise this season appears to be acquiring that centerpiece, as the Spurs are one of the leaders in the Victor Wembanyama/Scoot Henderson sweepstakes with the third-worst record in the league.

The Pacers were expected to be one of those teams as well, and even though they would be a lottery team if the season ended today, they are proud not to be overtly tanking. They entered Thursday's game winners of three of their last four games with the lone defeat coming in overtime at the hands of the Boston Celtics, owners of the NBA's second-best record. Meanwhile the Spurs were playing without their top scorer in Keldon Johnson and their Hall-of-Fame coach Greg Popovich, who was out with a non-COVID illness. They had won on Tuesday against the Jazz in Utah, but prior to that game they had lost 16 straight.

"We thought it was going to be easy," second-year wing Chris Duarte said.

And the Pacers were reminded that they're not good enough to ever have that thought, especially when they don't have Tyrese Haliburton. With their All-Star point guard out with tightness in his right calf, the Pacers were grossly out-hustled, especially in the third quarter, and fell 110-99 to the Spurs , losing some momentum in what they still hope could be a late-season push for a postseason berth.

The Pacers fell to 28-36, which keeps them in 12th place in the Eastern Conference and three games behind the Wizards for 10th, which represents the final spot in the play-in round. The Spurs still have the third-worst record in the league at 16-47 with only the Pistons and the Rockets in worse shape.

"We didn't respect them enough," veteran wing Buddy Hield said. "For a team like us, we have to come in and play the same way we approached Dallas, the same way we approached Orlando. We have to come with respect and with grit and with a fight attitude. We didn't have that tonight. We didn't respect them."

That disrespect manifested in the way the Pacers let the Spurs beat them out for rebounds and loose balls. Rebounding has been an issue for the Pacers all season, and that's largely been because they lack size. Center Myles Turner at 6-11 is the only player in their starting lineup taller than 6-5, which leads to them having the worst defensive rebounding percentage in the league at 68.6%.

The Spurs are at the bottom of that category too, though, and they beat the Pacers for rebounds as much with hustle as they did with length, and that ended up being the difference in the game. San Antonio won the rebounding battle 50-40 and scored 14 second-chance points to the Pacers' six. That led to the Spurs taking eight more shots than the Pacers, which helped them win handily even though the Pacers were nearly as efficient shooting the ball.

"I don't know the loose-ball ratio off the top of my head," Carlisle said, ”but I don't expect it's going to look very pretty. If we got three out of every 10 I'd be surprised."

Carlisle saw the Spurs outhustling the Pacers from the very beginning with backdoor cuts that made the Pacers work. By the third quarter, Indiana seemed oddly spent and the Spurs came out of halftime on an 11-0 run and outscored the Pacers 31-16 in the the third period. Indiana made just 7 of 22 shots and lost the rebounding battle 16-8. The Spurs entered the third down 54-52 but left it up 83-70 and never went back.

Jeremy Sochan, the No. 9 overall pick in the 2022 draft out of Baylor and a strong candidate for All-Rookie honors, posted 22 points and 13 rebounds for the Spurs. Devin Vassell, the No. 11 overall pick in the 2020 draft out of Florida State, returned from injury to post 18 points. Zach Collins, who went No. 10 to the Kings in 2017 added 18. Devonte' Graham, an All-American at Kansas who has averaged double figures in each of the last three seasons, scored 18 also.

"This is the NBA," Duarte said. "Everybody is good. That's why they're in the league. We thought it was going to be easy but they hit us in the mouth and by the time we realized that, it was too late."

And it is, of course, far too late in the season for the Pacers to be realizing that. They are down to just 18 games to go to try to make a push and they can't have anything but modest desires for a best-case scenario. Even running the table would only get them 46 wins, which is just one more than the first-place Milwaukee Bucks. They are seven games back of the sixth-place Nets, so finishing that high seems out of the question. That leaves seeds 7-10 and the play-in round, and even if they were to survive that, they'd be looking at a series against the Bucks or the Celtics.

The Pacers have more chances coming up against teams of similar profiles to the Spurs. They get the Rockets on March 9 and then play back-to-back games against the Pistons in Detroit on March 11 and 13. If they don't respect those bottom-dwelling teams, they'll be in a really bad spot starting with a road game at Milwaukee on March 16 which begins a season-closing stretch of game against opponents who can pound the Pacers even if they do show the proper amount of respect.

"It's immaturity mostly," veteran point guard T.J. McConnell said. "I think it's time for us to kind of look ourselves in the mirror and grow up here. We have great guys in the locker room, but we need to be better. Straight up. We can't go out and play a game like we did against Dallas and lay an egg like this. ... From top to bottom, we came out here and thought it was gonna be easy. When you play like that, usually the result is what happened tonight."

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: 'It's time for us to grow up here': Pacers follow strong road wins with immature defeat