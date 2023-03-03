Peyton North leads fourth-quarter surge to put Lubbock-Cooper in state title game

SAN ANTONIO — It's no surprise to Lubbock-Cooper head coach Kyle Lovorn on how his team can win when its best players are having an off game.

After all, he has Peyton North.

The first-year varsity player put together another masterful performance on a big stage. Previously, North had made a name for herself in a pair of wins over Monterey, including last week's region championship game.

On Thursday night, North took the spotlight in the Alamodome. And the Lubbock-Cooper girls basketball team is making history, yet again, because of it.

In a tight back-and-forth battle with Fulshear in the Class 5A state semifinals, Lubbock-Cooper saw an opportunity to exploit the Lady Charger defense. With a two-point lead and less than seven minutes to play, the Lady Pirates took their time on offense, waiting for the opportunity to strike.

More often than not, it was North that seized the opportunity. Playing a five-out offense, North picked apart defender after defender. Fulshear had no response. What was a one-point game through three quarters turned into a rout.

Lubbock-Cooper outscored Fulshear 24-7 in the final period, 14 of those points coming from North, to give the Lady Pirates a 70-52 win and the team's first appearance in the state championship game.

"We really felt like we knew we could get this together and be a team," North said, "and it was a little rough in the beginning, but we picked it up and we knew that if we helped each other and we encouraged each other and the entire team kept a level head (of) composure, we would come out with the win and we did that.

"Especially when we spread the offense and everyone was taking them to the basket. They had no idea what to do and that put us on top today."

For the last six minutes of regulation, North — like she was in the region title game — was left on an island, allowing the senior to blow past her defender for bucket after bucket. After Fulshear's Kimora Lopez (18 points) tied the game with a 3-pointer in the early minutes of the fourth quarter, North began her tear.

Cooper went on a 14-0 run that featured 12 points from North, who finished the game with 31 points on 12-of-16 shooting.

"We should have just done a better job trying to stay in front of her, and I'm pretty sure the game could have been a lot different," Fulshear coach D'Shanna Brown said. "But, you know, they picked on who they wanted to pick on in a moment."

Fulshear dedicated resources to shutting down Calyn Dallas. The 6-foot sharpshooter was limited to seven field goal attempts and totaled just four points. Majik Esquivel (12 points) had trouble finding her shooting touch as well. The duo combined to shoot 6-for-21 for the game and 2-for-14 from 3-point range.

"It doesn't happen too much," Lovorn said of Dallas and Esquviel's nights, "but when it does these other girls step up. That's something we're not horribly concerned about. That's just our mentality. We move on to the next play, next shot, and sometimes that's happened this season. But whenever that does, thing it gives a ton of opportunity for some of these players to step up and score."

The Lady Pirates will make their first state championship appearance against the same team that knocked them out the first time the program got to state.

Frisco Liberty (28-10) defeated San Antonio Wagner 62-51 in the night's first semifinal, which was interrupted by hail leaking through the Alamodome roof. Liberty beat Cooper 39-37 in overtime in the 2021 semifinals.

Two years and a round later, the Lady Pirates will try to get their revenge.

"It's a big game," Esquivel said of the title tilt against Frisco Liberty set for 3 p.m. Saturday, "but we take every game just as important. This game was the most important game of the season, so is the next game. As long as we keep our head on straight and stay level headed, we're going to be just fine."

Class 5A state semifinal

Lubbock-Cooper 70, Fulshear 52

Lubbock-Cooper 17 12 17 24 — 70

Fulshear 14 12 19 7 — 52

Fulshear (33-6) — Jada Morgan 11, Kimora Lopez 18, Kennedy Lopez 2, Ruke Ogbevire 10, Ese Ogbevire 8, Kinzie Searcy 3.

Lubbock-Cooper (31-6) — Gabby Contreras 7, Calyn Dallas 4, Peyton North 31, Carisa Cortez 14, Majik Esquivel 12, Rylee Robertson.