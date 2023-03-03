Kaukauna wrestling seeks three-peat at team state

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – In the history of Wisconsin high school wrestling, great programs tend to morph into dynasties.

It may be Kaukauna’s time to earn that label once more.

The Ghosts head to team state as top seed in Division 1 for the third straight year. Not surprisingly, the program has won the last two titles – which means this year’s bid for the trophy represents the quest for a three-peat.

Kaukauna won four straight state titles between 2014 and 2017, and the team with the most state tournament appearances in the dual format has a chance to take home the seventh title in program history – and in the past decade.

With a second dynasty in a decade, Kaukauna has an opportunity to distance itself from Stoughton, Amery, Ellsworth and other powers as the top program in Wisconsin.

This will be the Ghosts’ 21st appearance at the team state tournament.

Kaukauna begins the one-and-done duals with eighth-seeded Waukesha West in Friday’s quarterfinals. The matches begin at 5:30 p.m.

If the Ghosts win, they’ll take on either fourth-seeded Muskego or fifth-seeded Germantown in the semifinals at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s championship matches in all three divisions begin at 3:00 p.m.

Bay Port (Division 1), Luxemburg-Casco (Division 2), and Shiocton (Division 3) join the Ghosts as representatives from Northeast Wisconsin.

