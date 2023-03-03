Open in App
Kaukauna, WI
See more from this location?
WFRV Local 5

Kaukauna wrestling seeks three-peat at team state

By Matt Reynoldson,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Aibrj_0l69iFKw00

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – In the history of Wisconsin high school wrestling, great programs tend to morph into dynasties.

It may be Kaukauna’s time to earn that label once more.

The Ghosts head to team state as top seed in Division 1 for the third straight year. Not surprisingly, the program has won the last two titles – which means this year’s bid for the trophy represents the quest for a three-peat.

Kaukauna won four straight state titles between 2014 and 2017, and the team with the most state tournament appearances in the dual format has a chance to take home the seventh title in program history – and in the past decade.

With a second dynasty in a decade, Kaukauna has an opportunity to distance itself from Stoughton, Amery, Ellsworth and other powers as the top program in Wisconsin.

This will be the Ghosts’ 21st appearance at the team state tournament.

Kaukauna begins the one-and-done duals with eighth-seeded Waukesha West in Friday’s quarterfinals. The matches begin at 5:30 p.m.

If the Ghosts win, they’ll take on either fourth-seeded Muskego or fifth-seeded Germantown in the semifinals at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s championship matches in all three divisions begin at 3:00 p.m.

Bay Port (Division 1), Luxemburg-Casco (Division 2), and Shiocton (Division 3) join the Ghosts as representatives from Northeast Wisconsin.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Wisconsin State newsLocal Wisconsin State
Coalition aims to keep Milwaukee Brewers in Wisconsin
Milwaukee, WI2 hours ago
Audio recording devices will no longer be allowed in Green Bay city hall
Green Bay, WI15 hours ago
Winning lottery tickets sold in 4 different cities in Wisconsin
Franklin, WI1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Going for history: Notre Dame Academy girls basketball looking for 3rd straight state title
Green Bay, WI21 hours ago
Green Bay women’s basketball stumbles versus Cleveland State in Horizon League Championship 73-61
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Fans watch Green Bay women’s basketball march their way to Horizon League finals
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
UW Oshkosh survives and advances to Sweet 16, defeating Hope 51-50
Oshkosh, WI3 days ago
“Fact of life here in Wisconsin,” Pothole season is upon us
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Capital Credit Union claims naming rights for new slide Neuroscience Group Field
Grand Chute, WI1 day ago
Wisconsin Bakery Named The Best Donut Shop In The State
Madison, WI2 days ago
UW-Oshkosh men beat Fontbonne, advance in NCAA tourney
Oshkosh, WI4 days ago
Marching on: Green Bay Women advance to Indianapolis
Green Bay, WI5 days ago
REPORTS: Packers give permission for Rodgers & New York Jets to talk
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
3-7-23 victim of fatal traffic crash in fdl county identified
Campbellsport, WI1 day ago
Judge orders Green Bay to shut off audio recording devices temporarily
Green Bay, WI5 days ago
Former Packer released from Marathon County Jail on cash bond
Green Bay, WI5 days ago
Green Bay Packers fans eagerly awaiting a decision from four-time MVP quarterback
Green Bay, WI6 days ago
Milwaukee transgender woman killed, Menasha man arrested
Milwaukee, WI7 days ago
Green Bay Area Death Being Investigated as a Homicide
Ashwaubenon, WI5 days ago
Amanda Leonhard-Perry leads SNC to NCAA Tournament
De Pere, WI6 days ago
In her third season, Amanda Leonhard-Perry leads Saint Norbert to NCAA Tournament
De Pere, WI6 days ago
Green Bay Packers ranked 6th in NFLPA’s Team Report Card
Green Bay, WI6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy