Open in App
Pittsburgh, PA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

7 most realistic 1st-round options for the Steelers

By Curt Popejoy,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AzHhB_0l69i5av00

It is great to sit around and wonder about which future All-Pro is going to fall into the laps of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft. But let’s take a look at things from a more realistic point of view. We ran 20 first-round simulations and here are the seven guys most relevant to the Steelers needs who were on the board.

CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JR5KY_0l69i5av00
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

S Brian Branch, Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24BJ5w_0l69i5av00
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

EDGE Lukas Van Ness, Iowa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JpeKg_0l69i5av00
Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Long, explosive pass rusher very similar to Bud Dupree coming out of college.

OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MNgXB_0l69i5av00
Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Massive, powerful run blocking offensive tackle who is being underrated right now.

LB Drew Sanders, Arkansas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3emgkp_0l69i5av00
Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

G O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36i6Tv_0l69i5av00
(AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Massive run blocking guard and the best interior offensive lineman in the group.

DT Bryan Bresee, Clemson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HY7Ac_0l69i5av00

Huge, athletic defensive lineman who can work inside and outside.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
Big changes in new Steelers 7-round mock draft after the combine
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
2023 NFL Draft: Cincinnati Bengals Mock Draft, Team Needs, and MORE
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Veteran NFL Quarterback Expected To Be Cut This Offseason
New Orleans, LA2 days ago
Ravens Will Let Lamar Jackson Walk
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Lamar Won’t Sign Tag, Plans Ravens Holdout?
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
First look at Texas QB Arch Manning at spring practice
Austin, TX2 days ago
Sports World Saddened By The Tiger Woods, Girlfriend News
New York City, NY9 hours ago
Steven Adams reportedly called Ja Morant out in a team meeting before he posted his gun video
Memphis, TN1 day ago
NFL Combine Winners Steelers Should Have Their Eye On
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Sean Payton is trying to inspire the Broncos by parking an old, mirrorless car at Denver facilities
Denver, CO2 days ago
The Ravens should be embarrassed for putting Lamar Jackson in the position he's in now
Baltimore, MD11 hours ago
Here's what the Bears think they can get for No. 1 pick in NFL draft
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Breaking: Veteran All-Pro Linebacker Cut On Monday
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Travis Kelce May or May Not Be Dating Zuri Hall
Kansas City, MO27 days ago
Ohio State receives largest donation in its history
Columbus, OH20 days ago
Lamar Jackson Drama Really Hurts Steelers
Pittsburgh, PA12 hours ago
It's All Over for Ravens
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Wizards Acquire Former MVP
Washington, DC2 days ago
ESPN’s Todd McShay cements Lukas Van Ness as first rounder in post-combine rankings
Iowa City, IA1 hour ago
Chiefs QB Mahomes Reveals Howell 'Scouting Report' to Commanders
Washington, DC1 day ago
Ron Rivera On NFL Draft Needs; QB Situation
Washington, DC1 day ago
Joe Lunardi’s bracket for ESPN has been updated. Is Penn State in?
State College, PA1 day ago
Maryland defensive lineman will enter transfer portal, could be big USC target
Los Angeles, CA13 hours ago
Takeaways: The Ravens’ Decision on Tagging Lamar Jackson, Combine Notes
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Eric Kendricks Becomes Available for Steelers
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy