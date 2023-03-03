7 most realistic 1st-round options for the Steelers
By Curt Popejoy,
5 days ago
It is great to sit around and wonder about which future All-Pro is going to fall into the laps of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft. But let’s take a look at things from a more realistic point of view. We ran 20 first-round simulations and here are the seven guys most relevant to the Steelers needs who were on the board.
CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia
S Brian Branch, Alabama
EDGE Lukas Van Ness, Iowa
Long, explosive pass rusher very similar to Bud Dupree coming out of college.
OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern
Massive, powerful run blocking offensive tackle who is being underrated right now.
LB Drew Sanders, Arkansas
G O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida
Massive run blocking guard and the best interior offensive lineman in the group.
DT Bryan Bresee, Clemson
Huge, athletic defensive lineman who can work inside and outside.
