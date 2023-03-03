7 most realistic 1st-round options for the Steelers

It is great to sit around and wonder about which future All-Pro is going to fall into the laps of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft. But let’s take a look at things from a more realistic point of view. We ran 20 first-round simulations and here are the seven guys most relevant to the Steelers needs who were on the board.

CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

S Brian Branch, Alabama

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

EDGE Lukas Van Ness, Iowa

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Long, explosive pass rusher very similar to Bud Dupree coming out of college.

OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Massive, powerful run blocking offensive tackle who is being underrated right now.

LB Drew Sanders, Arkansas

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

G O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida

(AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Massive run blocking guard and the best interior offensive lineman in the group.

DT Bryan Bresee, Clemson

Huge, athletic defensive lineman who can work inside and outside.