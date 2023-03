Elizabeth and Stephen Wampler, wife-and-husband and founders of The Stephen J. Wampler Foundation and Camp Wamp, spoke about disability awareness during the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce’s Rooster Booster breakfast Thursday at the Owensboro Convention Center.

Raised in California, Stephen Wampler has cerebral palsy and uses an electric wheelchair. He found a love for the outdoors during his youth and attended a wilderness summer camp for children with disabilities every summer from the age of 9 until he was 18, which inspired him to create his own camp.