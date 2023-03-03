Owensboro Symphony to blend art, music with 'Night at the Museum' concert

Troy Quinn, music director for the Owensboro Symphony, is pictured during a previous performance. Photo submitted.

The Owensboro Symphony will take the city on an artistic and musical trip with its “Night at the Museum” concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 4 in RiverPark Center’s Cannon Hall.

Selections will include music from adventure films such as “Indiana Jones,” “The Mummy” and “Night at the Museum” and will also feature an “illuminating performance” of Russian composer Modest Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition,” which was inspired by an exhibition of the artwork by Mussorgsky’s friend Viktor Hartmann, who was an artist, architect and designer.